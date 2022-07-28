Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Fri 29th July

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Friday 29th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the fourth day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Friday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
CHECKANDCHALLENGE @ 2/1 with BetUK – 2.25 Goodwood
Proven distance winner over this mile, which can’t be said for his two main rivals in the betting – Bayside Boy and Berkshire Shadow. This William Knight runner will also be better for a recent close second at Sandown and will have the services of to jockey William Buick.
NOBEL DYNASTY @ 7/2 with BetUK – 3.00 Goodwood
2 length winner at Newmarket last time out and is up just 3lbs for that. Another good ride from jockey William Buick, while that last outing also came on his first start after being gelded.
EQUILATERAL @ 11/2 with BetUK – 3.35 Goodwood
The Charles Hills yard have won 4 of the last 5 runnings of this race and they have another fair chance this year with Khaadem and Equilateral, but slight preference is for the last-named. A good third last time at the Curragh in a G2 so should be spot on for this now, plus has a good draw in 1.
REBEL’S ROMANCE @ 13/8 with BetUK – 4.10 Goodwood
Stepped up to 1m4f last time and that did the trick with an easy 3 3/4 length win at Newmarket. Has been given a month to get over that race but deserves to take his chance in this better race now connections know the trip is within range.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates
-
Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022
- 1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV
- 2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.