Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Fri 29th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Friday 29th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the fourth day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Friday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.





Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Back today’s Lucky 15 Glorious Goodwood selections in an acca @ 225/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, Why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Proven distance winner over this mile, which can’t be said for his two main rivals in the betting – Bayside Boy and Berkshire Shadow. This William Knight runner will also be better for a recent close second at Sandown and will have the services of to jockey William Buick.

2 length winner at Newmarket last time out and is up just 3lbs for that. Another good ride from jockey William Buick, while that last outing also came on his first start after being gelded.

The Charles Hills yard have won 4 of the last 5 runnings of this race and they have another fair chance this year with Khaadem and Equilateral, but slight preference is for the last-named. A good third last time at the Curragh in a G2 so should be spot on for this now, plus has a good draw in 1.

Stepped up to 1m4f last time and that did the trick with an easy 3 3/4 length win at Newmarket. Has been given a month to get over that race but deserves to take his chance in this better race now connections know the trip is within range.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 225/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022 1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV 2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV 3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV 3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV 4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV 4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV 5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV



Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.