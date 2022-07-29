Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland, one from Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Bangor-on-Dee and Wolverhampton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Galway, Newmarket, Southwell and Musselburgh get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Wolverhampton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Musselburgh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Goodwood, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Bangor-on-Dee, Wolverhampton, Galway, Newmarket, Southwell and Musselburgh

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – RAASEL @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 Goodwood



Our NAP of the day comes from the featured race of the afternoon at Glorious Goodwood, where we have selected Raasel for trainer Michael Appleby to triumph in this Class 1, Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes over five furlongs.

This 5-year-old gelding looks to be a super talented horse, and boasts some highly impressive form of late. Three wins and a runner-up finish in his last four starts, including last time out when Raasel pipped the second favourite in this race, Mitbaahy, by a neck at Sandown earlier this month.

If James Doyle can get off to a better start and give Raasel the same ride as he did at Sandown in The Sprint Stakes, he could well romp home and win by a few lengths here.

NEXT BEST – SHINING BLUE @ 9/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 Goodwood

Our Next best bet of the day also comes from Glorious Goodwood on the penultimate day of the festival, where we have sided with Shining Blue for trainer Saeed bin Suroor with jockey Pat Cosgrave in the saddle.

This 4-year-old gelding comes here with a perfect 3/3 record in his racing career, two on the flat turf and one on the all-weather surface. Shining Blue won a Class 2 race last time out at Newcastle, and both his flat turf wins have been in higher classes than today’s tougher test.

Trainer and jockey both have 20% strike rates in the last fortnight, so ill be hopeful of picking up yet another win with Shining Blue here in this Coral Golden Mile Handicap. Certainly one to watch at a tremendous price.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Bangor-on-Dee, Wolverhampton, Galway, Newmarket, Southwell and Musselburgh on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Mellow Magic @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Checkandchallenge @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.00 Shining Blue (NB) @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Raasel (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Global Storm @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Felix Natalis @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Caius Chorister @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Robeam @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Mr Yeats @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Last Of A Legend @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Chasamax @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Golden Taipan @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Geromino @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.50 Sea Prince @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.27 Copper Fox @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Giant Steps @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Clashaniska @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Harry Love @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Cabinet Maker @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Luttrell Lad @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Rock Girl @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.30 Miss Belladonna @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.05 Way Of Life @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Ebasari @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Blue News @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Busselton @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Dha Leath @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Honeycomb @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Flame Of Eire @ 15/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Azallya @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Lord Erskine @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Noble Style @ 2/5 with Bet UK

5.45 Rattling @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Just A Tad @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.55 Night Sparkle @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Mashaaer @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Nizaaka @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Concierge @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

4.50 So Grateful @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.23 Zabbie @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Wrought Iron @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Marwari @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Pump It Up @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Three Start @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Aussie Warrior @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.35 La Yakel @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

6.10 The Resdev Way @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.45 B Associates @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Miss Brazen @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.50 Regal World @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.20 The Thin Blue Line @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Sixcor @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change