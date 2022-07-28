Goodwood Betting Tips Day Four | ITV Racing Trends Fri 29th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’ve more Goodwood betting tips on Friday as the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival moves into the fourth day. A lot to look forward to as well with the Group Two King George Stakes (3:35) and the Coral Golden Mile (3:00) two of the highlights.



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Friday 29th July.

Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Friday 29th July 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Fri 29th July 22



1.50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 2m5f ITV

19/20 – Aged 7 or younger

16/20 – Had 3+ runs already that season

16/20 – Had won over at least 1m6f on the flat

13/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

12/20 – Had won over at least 2m on the flat

11/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

11/20 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

10/20 – Placed favourites

8/20 – Carried 8-13 or more

6/20 – Won last time out

5/20 – Winning favourites

5/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

2/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/20 – Trained by Ian Williams

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: The longest race over the five-day festival and a tricky opening for day four with many chances. Reshoun can go well for the Ian Williams yard that often do well in these staying handicaps. Williams also has Hydroplane in the race, who was a good winner at Chester last time.

Solent Gateway was a close third to Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate last time and has to be considered in the first-time cheekpieces. The consistent Mellow Magic should not be far away but is placed more often than not, while course winner Make My Day and Zoffee should not be far away.

SEA APPEAL (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sport for last year’s winning yard of Richard Hughes, and the consistent SUPER SUPERJACK (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sportare the two to chance know. The former was a nice winner on the AW at Chelmsford last time and is only up 3lbs. He gets in here with only 8-3 to carry in this higher grade.

Super Superjack has finished in the top two in 10 of his 14 races (5 wins) and is a proven course winner too. A close third last time at Salisbury was another good run, while he’s been freshened up with just over a month off. He also gets in with only 8-4 to carry.

2.25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m ITV

19/20 – Had won over 7f or 1m before

17/20 – Had 2 or more previous runs that season

16/20 – Had not won a Group 3 or better before

14/20 – Had won at least twice during their career

14/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

14/20 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

10/20 – Ran at Newbury (2), Goodwood (2) or Newmarket (6) last time out

8/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Winning favourites

7/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

4/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

3/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon

2/20 – Trained by Brian Meehan

2/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

7 of the last 12 winners came from stalls 1-3 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Probably not the best renewal of this Group 3 with the main players all capable but also looking to have a small bit to prove. Bayside Boy was only beaten 2 lengths in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out and so dropped in grade is a player. The niggle though is that both his career wins have been over 7f and he’s 0-3 over a mile.

Bershire Shadow was sixth in the St James’s Palace Stakes too – beaten just 1 3/4 lengths – but was only third in a Listed race last time and is anothe that is yet to win over a mile.

So, the vote goes to CHECKANDCHALLENGE @ 13/8 with 888Sport, who has at least won over this trip. He’ll be fitter for a recent close second at Sandown and will be fitter for that after having 2 months off prior to that outing. With only four career runs he’s a colt that will have more improvement and top jockey William Buick rides.

Of the others, German raider – ROCCHIGIANI (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sport – might be worth a small interest with Tom Marquand booked to ride. He’s got fair form at Group level and won’t mind the step back up to a mile.

3.00 – Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV

19/20 – Aged 6 or younger

17/20 – Had won over at least 1m before

17/20 – Had raced 3 or more times that season

17/20 – Had won 3 or more races during their career

13/20 –Priced 8/1 or shorter

12/20 – Never raced at Goodwood before

12/20 – Carried 8-13 or less

12/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

11/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 10/20 – Unplaced favourites

6/20 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

6/20 – Winning favourites

6/20 – Won their last race

4/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

15 of the last 17 winners were drawn 9 or lower

14 of the last 17 runnings saw the first two both drawn in 11 or lower

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Another very tricky race, but with Horses drawn 9 or lower having a good record in the race then Godolphin’s NOBEL DYNASTY @ 13/8 with 888Sport, who is drawn 3, is the main call. This 4 year-old is up just 3lbs for a recent Newmarket win, which also came on his first run back from being gelded and his first for 250-days. William Buick, who is having a fine Festival rides.

Plenty of others with leading chances, like recent winners, Shinning Blue, Sinjaari, Montassib, The Turpinator and Rebel Territory, but this is another race the Mark Johnston yard do well in (won the race last year), so a chance is taken on their AUSTRIAN THEORY (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sport.

A good winner at Hamilton two runs back and wasn’t disgraced when second at Newmarket – beaten only 1/2 a length – last time. Down 2lbs here and into a better race sees him only having 8-9 to carry so could be dangerous.

3.35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 5f ITV

20/20 – Returned 10/1 or shorter in the betting

19/20 – Had won over 5f before

16/20 – Didn’t win last time out

16/20 – Had won 4 or more times in their careers

15/20 – Ran at York, Ascot or Newmarket last time out

13/20 – Placed favourites

13/20 – Had 3 or more runs already that season

12/20 – Aged 4, 5 or 6 years-old

9/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

8/20 – Winning favourites

6/20 – Had only won at Listed Class before

5/20 – Trained by the Hills yard

2/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

12 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 8 or lower

Horses from stall 4 and 8 have won 5 of the last 15 runnings

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: With 16 of the last 20 winners not winning last time out then Raasel and Khaadem, who are the only two recent winners in the race. Mitbaahy was only a neck behind Raasel last time at Sandown and should go well too, but I’m happy to take a chance on the CD winner – ACKLAM EXPRESS (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sport– here and the Charles Hills runner – EQUILATERAL (e/w) @ 13/8 with 888Sport.

Acklam Express is the top-rated in the field at 110 and despite being a 200/1 shot can a cracker in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes last time at Royal Ascot to be third. Okay, he’s not won in 11 runs but has been running in some good races and he’s never far away. Jockey Rowan Scott knows the horse well and keeps the ride.

Equilateral comes from the Hills yard that have a fine record in this race – winning 4 of the last 5. This 7 year-old is a solid sprinter in and around this level and warmed up for this with a decent third at the Curragh last time in the G2 Sapphire Stakes.

4.10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

12/12 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

12/12 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

11/12 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

10/12 – Didn’t win last time out

10/12 – Rated between 110-114

10/12 – Aged between 4-6 years-old

9/12 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

9/12 – Placed favourites

8/12 – Had run at the track before

8/12 – Drawn between 3-8 (inc)

8/12 – Irish bred

5/12 – Winning favourites

3/12 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

3/12 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

Desert Encounter (15/2) won this race in 2019 and was second in 2020

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: A good record over the years for the Stoute camp and also jockey Ryan Moore, so it’s hard to ignore their 7 year-old Regal Reality here. But with 10 of the last 12 winners aged between 4-6 years-old this one has this age stat to overcome.

Desert Encounter has won this his race twice before and can’t be dismissed totally either, but at the age of 10 you feel that some younger legs might just take his measure. The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin has a good hand too, with three runners – Global Storm, Kemari and REBEL’S ROMANCE @ 13/8 with 888Sport, with the last-named looking their best chance with Buick riding.

This 4 year-old beat his stablemate – Kemari – at HQ last time out by 3 3/4 lengths and on the same terms it’s hard to not see a similar result here. That was also his first try over 1m4f and seemed to love the extra yardage.

Of the others, JOHN LEEPER (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport hasn’t hit the heights many thought since being well-fancied in the Epsom Derby last season, but has been running over longer trips this term. The drop back to 1m4f here looks a good move by the Ed Dunlop yard and Tom Marquand rides for the first time to mix things up.

