Home News glorious goodwood each way horse racing tip friday 29th july 2022

Glorious Goodwood Each-Way Horse Racing Tip | Friday 29th July 2022

Updated

7 hours ago

on

each way betting tip

Check out our Glorious Goodwood each-way tip today, which comes on the fourth day of their 5-day festival. The Friday (29th July) Glorious Goodwood action, at the West Sussex venue, at starts at 1.50pm and runs till 5.20pm. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is from Goodwood races on Friday and why we’ve picked out this horse.

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

TOP TIPPING: Travesuras (1st 10/1) and Lord Riddiford (1st 10/1) have won for this feature this week.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Glorious Goodwood Races – Friday 29th July

3.00 Goodwood: AUSTRIAN THEORY (e/w) @ 18/1 with 10Bet

The Mark Johnston yard are always respected over this 5-day meeting and so a chance is taken on their 3 year-old here. The Johnston camp also won this race 12 months ago and in 2012.

This Awtaad colt was a good winner at Hamilton two runs ago and wasn’t disgraced last time at Newmarket off a 5lb higher mark. He’s back a few pounds in the ratings for that so the handicapper has helped him a tad, while in this stringer race gets in here with a nice racing weight of 8-9.

A very open affair, but with 4 places (or more if you shop around) on offer, then he looks worth an interest in a race the stable like to target.

Back today’s each-way horse racing best bet with 10Bet @ 18/1 for £5 e/w and it will return £118.00 if it wins (click the bet slip below)

E w Friday
E w Friday

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet
A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:
1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet
5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only
8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

each way example
each way example

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

