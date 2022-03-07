Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK racing bets

Today we’ve afternoon jumping from Newcastle and Sandown with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. Here are our Tuesday horse racing bets.
Plus, all-weather horse-racing fans get their fix with Wolverhampton racing under the lights in the evening – with the first race at 5.00.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown and one from Newcastle to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Newcastle, Sandown and Wolverhampton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – PRIVATORY @ 10/11 with BetUK – 1.50 Sandown
The Gary Moore yard are having a fine time of it this season and have introduced several nice ex-French hurdlers to their ranks. They’ve another here in Privatory, who makes his debut for the stable. A winner on his only start in France back in December, but that came on very soft ground so conditions here will be ideal. Also doesn’t look the best of races so is taken to get off the make on his British debut.
NEXT BEST – BAVINGTON BOB @ 4/5 with BetUK – 3.15 Newcastle
Flying high at the moment with three straight wins – the latest coming at Carlisle last month. Up 5lbs for that here means another step forward is needed, but won going away the last day so you feel there is more to come from this Ann Hamilton-trained runner. Brian Hughes, who has been on the last twice, remains in the saddle.
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK on Tuesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:
Newcastle Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Hasty Brook @ 15/8 with BetUK
1.30 Seemingly So @ 6/4 with BetUK
2.05 Barrakhov @ 5/1 with BetUK
2.40 Thunder In Milan @ 9/2 with BetUK
3.15 Bavington Bob @ 4/5 with BetUK
3.50 Enlighten @ 5/1 with BetUK
4.20 Another Theatre @ 11/4 with BetUK
4.50 Fancy Stuff @ 5/2 with BetUK
Sandown Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Privatory @ 10/11 with BetUK
2.20 Great Ocean @ 8/13 with BetUK
2.55 Doukarov @ 11/4 with BetUK
3.30 Rolling Dylan @ Evs with BetUK
4.05 Git Maker @ 7/4 with BetUK
4.40 Has Troke @ 9/2 with BetUK
Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips
5.00 Major Gatsby @ 10/3 with BetUK
5.30 Divine Connection @ 4/1 with BetUK
6.00 Gonzaga @ 5/1 with BetUK
6.30 Jack Leslie @ 9/1 with BetUK
7.00 Across The Nile @ 5/4 with BetUK
7.30 Civil Law @ 11/10 with BetUK
8.00 Zoom Zoom Baby @ 11/2 with BetUK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
