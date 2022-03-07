Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 8th March

As we head into Tuesday the horse racing action comes from Newcastle and Sandown over the jumps, while Wolverhampton race on the AW under the lights in the evening.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – Tuesday 8th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
SEEMINGLY SO @ 7/4 with bet365 – 1.30 Newcastle
Bounced back to winning form at Musselburgh last time out to score by 4 ¾ lengths. Up 4lbs for that success here but still looks well-treated on older form, having been rated around the 115 mark just a year ago.
PRIVATORY @ 4/5 with bet365 – 1.50 Sandown
Another new recruit from France that the in-form Gary Moore yard are introducing. A winner on very soft ground in France last time out on his only start so we know the ground here will be fine. The stable have done well with similar sorts in recent months and in what doesn’t look a great contest is taken to go in at the first time of asking in this country.
ROLLING DYLAN @ Evs with bet365 – 3.30 Sandown
Won well here at Sandown last month in a similar race for jockey Charlie O’Shea, who is in the saddle again here. He can also claim a handy 7lbs again, which will help as he’s got a big weight of 12st 5lbs, while he’s the only last time out winner in the field. Trip, ground and track are all fine so expected to make a bold bid again here.
ACROSS THE NILE @ 6/4 with bet365 – 7.00 Wolverhampton
In top order after two solid wins here at the track and looks to have a great chance of landing the three-timer. Up just 2lbs more for the last of those successes here last month and Hollie Doyle, who rode last time, gets the leg up again. Draw 5 is fine and of the six runners is the only proven CD winner at the track.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
