Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 8 March

After consecutive horse racing NAP of the Day wins over the last two days, SportsLens tipsters are back with another selection for Tuesday, 8 March. Their Bet of the Day today is Tfou. He runs in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 2m 4f at Newcastle (1:00). Nicky Richards’ prospect appeals as one of the best horse racing tips this Tuesday at terrific 3/1 odds.

A keeping on runner-up on his racecourse debut in an Ayr bumper, Tfou can only improve for his first experience of horse racing under Rules. He bumped into one that day, so it looks significant that connections step him up in trip and switch to hurdles. Tfou thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day to go one better. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Tfou win?

Cumbrian trainer Richards is bang in-form with recent race results highlighting a superb 36 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last fortnight. That includes a double at Carlisle on 28 February and an across the card treble at Doncaster and Kelso last Saturday. The yard also has an almost 20 per cent win ratio at Newcastle down the years.

If punters had backed all of Richards’ runners around Gosforth Park over jumps down the years on horse racing betting sites, then they would be ahead of the bookies. Doing that would have yielded £1.84 profit from a £1 level stake. in Tfou, the stable has a six-year-old Authorized gelding who only found Irish raider Burn The Evidence 2 1/2 lengths too good in that Ayr bumper.

The front two pulled nine lengths clear of the third, so the form has a solid look to it. Burn The Evidence followed-up on that success on his hurdles bow at Fairyhouse. That also creates a good impression. Champion jockey elect Brian Hughes has again been booked for the ride on Tfou. He has the pick of the northern horses in his quest for 200 winners in the season.

Hughes also needs two more for 175 and may well get them on Tfou and stable companion Rose Of Siena (5/2) in the concluding bumper. She is our next best horse racing tips today, but the Bet of the Day is definitely Tfou. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £40 at his current price. This can also act as a qualifying bet for their sign up offer.

