Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Cork, Chepstow, Sedgefield and Huntingdon with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. No flat racing today as we make our way in the summer racing schedule! Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.
The four meetings at Cork, Chepstow, Sedgefield and Huntingdon get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Huntingdon, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.25pm at Cork.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Huntingdon and one from Chepstow, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Cork, Chepstow, Sedgefield and Huntingdon
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – JEREMY THE JINN @ 7/4 with BetUK – 1.00 Huntingdon
For our NAP of the day on Thursday afternoon, we have sided with Jeremy The Jinn in the opening maiden hurdle race at Huntingdon.
This Fergal O’Brien trained gelding horse has looked relatively impressive with constant signs of improvement, with two third place finishes since moving from the flat races to the hurdles.
Both of those third place finishes came at Taunton, in December then February respectively. This one furlong shorter trip should play into the hands of Jeremy The Jinn, and Paddy Brennan will be supremely confident of picking up his first win of the day on his first ride of the day here at Huntingdon.
NEXT BEST – MOVEIT LIKE MINNIE @ 5/1 with BetUK – 4.35 Chepstow
Moveit Like Minnie is our Next Best bet selection for Nigel Twiston-Davies with Jordan Nailor on board for this Handicap Hurdle over 2m3f100y.
This 5-year-old has three second place finishes since moving from national hunt racing to the hurdles. Stepping up in trip by three furlongs or so here, which should play into his hands as he seems to stay on and had plenty of gas left in the tank in those races over two miles.
Trainer and jockey have almightily impressive strike rates for the last two weeks as well, which can only be a good sign. Jockey Nailor has a 25% strike rate, meanwhile Nigel Twiston-Davies has a 31% strike rate himself.
We believe Moveit Like Minnie will have a great run and stand every chance of getting the win here in the penultimate race at Chepstow on Thursday afternoon.
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Cork, Chepstow, Sedgefield and Huntingdon on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 27 races:
Cork Horse Racing Tips
2.20 Only Sky @ SP with BetUK
2.55 Cayd Boy @ SP with BetUK
3.25 The Road To Fame @ SP with BetUK
3.55 Four Horsemen @ SP with BetUK
4.25 Nell’s Well @ SP with BetUK
4.55 Mankhool @ SP with BetUK
5.25 Hot As Pepper @ SP with BetUK
Chepstow Horse Racing Tips
1.55 Karakoram @ 6/1 with BetUK
2.30 Ma Belle Noire @ 5/1 with BetUK
3.01 Monbeg Genius @ 7/4 with BetUK
3.31 Favori De Sivola @ 7/1 with BetUK
4.05 Paseo @ 3/1 with BetUK
4.35 Moveit Like Minnie @ 5/1 with BetUK
5.05 Sister Saint @ 6/4 with BetUK
Sedgefield Horse Racing Tips
2.12 Red Vision @ 2/11 with BetUK
2.47 Away At Dawn @ 5/2 with BetUK
3.17 Zafar @ 9/2 with BetUK
3.47 Onenightintown @ 5/2 with BetUK
4.17 Tanora @ 9/4 with BetUK
4.47 Guetapan Collonges @ 15/8 with BetUK
5.17 Burnage Boy @ 12/1 with BetUK
Huntingdon Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Jeremy The Jinn (NAP) @ 7/4 with BetUK
1.30 Our Idic Boy @ 11/4 with BetUK
2.05 Thundersockssundae @ 11/4 with BetUK
2.40 Ile De Jersey @ 13/8 with BetUK
3.10 Ajero @ 11/8 with BetUK
3.40 Backinforglory @ 6/1 with BetUK
