Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 24 March

This Thursday, 24 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is La Renommee. She takes a big drop in class for the fillies’ juvenile hurdle at Huntingdon today (2:40). Dr Richard Newland’s runner looks the best value Bet of the Day at fabulous 15/8 odds here.

It’s a huge ease in grade for La Renommee, who ran in black type horse racing events on her last two starts. A daughter of Doctor Dino, the yard has had similar success with other highly-tried types this season. La Renommee thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day on 24 March. There are more reasons to back her below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day La Renommee win?

After winning her hurdles debut in France and going down fighting at Auteuil, La Renommee was bought across the Channel and joined her current stable. Newland pitched her straight in at Listed level with horse racing betting sites sending her off at 9/2 on her British debut, but she weakened on the long home straight at Doncaster. She was far from disgraced finishing fourth behind some decent Irish types.

Connections then stepped La Renommee up in trip and against older mares for the Grade 2 Jane Seymour at Sandown last time out. This was too much too soon with horse racing results showing her last of six to Love Envoi. The winner advertised this form with victory at the Cheltenham Festival a week ago, however.

La Renommee was only 18 lengths behind Haydock Listed winner Haute Estime, however. Newland now drops her right down into Class 4 company and it’s reminiscent of what her handler did with Whizz Kid, who was down the field in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown but has since farmed a couple of minor races.

The yard is bang in-form on a 33 per cent strike rate with its runners during the last 14 days too. La Renommee also hails from a stable that has a 27 per cent win ratio at Huntingdon over the past five seasons. Taking all that into account, she is well worth a wager at the weights. La Renommee is our NAP of the Day with a £10 punt on her at 888Sport returning £2.80 if she makes it third time lucky.

