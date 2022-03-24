Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, March 24th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew heads to the jumps meetings at Huntingdon and Sedgefield for his two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, March 24th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Huntingdon 2:40
ADDOSH ran out a comfortable winner at Market Rasen in September on only her second hurdles start and looked set to land a Listed Juvenile hurdle at Wetherby the following month – travelling strongly before a bad blunder at the third last saw her unseat Ciaran Gethings. She has failed to complete in both subsequent outings but would have placed at least had she not fallen in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham in November and a wind operation could lead to a more robust finishing effort. This drop in and return to a right-handed are also in her favour. Buy in the 50-25-10 race market or back in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back ADDOSH in Huntingdon 2:40
Sedgefield 2:47
AWAY AT DAWN will be suited by the cut back to 2m1f after failing to stay the extended 2m4f trip at Musselburgh last time but the small-field tactical affair is far from ideal. At first glance, he glance he looks to be a model of consistency, with form figures of 31262462266221224 (2 wins from 17 starts) but he often finds less than expected in a finish. His record in fields of six or fewer runners reads 322262224 (0-9) and he looks vulnerable again. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fergal O’Brien’s chase debutant FEEL THE PINCH improved for the first-time tongue-tie when landing a handicap hurdle at Bangor last time and looks the best alternative for fixed odds punters.
Recommendation: Oppose AWAY AT DAWN in Sedgefield 2:45

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
