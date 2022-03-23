Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 24th March

As we move into Thursday the horse racing action comes from Huntingdon, Chepstow and Sedgefield in the UK, while it’s off to Cork in Ireland for their only fixture of the day.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.



Stratagem (7/4), Soldier Of Destiny (13/8) and Rosearelli (11/8) were nice winners for our Lucky 15 bet slip on Thursday.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 24th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

JEREMY THE JINN @ SP with BetUK – 1.00 Huntingdon



Only had four career runs so can be expected to have plenty more to come. Took another step in the right direction last time at Taunton with a close third (of 14) and with the first-time tongue-tie on today should have a leading chance of getting off the mark for the Fergal O’Brien camp.

OUT THE GLEN @ SP with BetUK – 2.05 Huntingdon



Won here back in 2019 and has returned to form of late win a good win at Leicester earlier this month. Raised 4lbs by the handicapped for that win looks fair and despite having a big weight (11-12) here Lewis Stones, who gets on well with the horse, can claim a handy 5lbs.

Has ability but hasn’t quite fulfilled it as yet for the Paul Nicholls yard. Still ran a fair third in the Tolworth Hurdle and that form has since been franked with the winner bolting up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle recently. The key though is this better ground – he’s shown his best form on a quicker surface, while this drop in grade will also help.

CD winner that’s flying high at the moment after winning her last three. Up another 7lbs here today from that last win, which came here too, but made all that day and seemed to have more up her sleeve than the final 1 1/2 length winning margin.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

