Horse Racing Tips Australia: Thursday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings at Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.12pm at Pinjarra Scarpside, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Pakenham.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pinjarra Scarpside and one from Hawkesbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – FLOAT OUR BOAT @ 8/5 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.30 Pinjarra Scarpside

Winning on his last three starts, Float Our Boat is aiming to make it four wins on the trot and he is our NAP of the day from the six Australian horse racing meetings.

His last win came on this same course, where he shot up and won impressively and won by 1.3 lengths. This 5-year-old boasts the best form in the race and has looked seriously impressive in his last few races.

Float Our Boat should be right there at the finish and has the speed, power and fleet of foot needed to winning Race 7 here at Pinjarra Scarpside and make it four wins on the spin for Brad Parnham and Ryan Hill.

NEXT BEST – VANDANGLE @ 19/5 with BlueBet – Race 6, 4.20 Hawkesbury

Our Next Best bet of the day from Australia comes in the form of Vandangle, in Race 6 at Hawkesbury on Thursday afternoon.

He has won on three of his last four starts, with the last being just 10 days ago at Coonamble. He is in good form and has all the attributes to pick up another win for Tommy Berry and William Freedman.

We think Vandangle will win and go back-to-back once again. Sometimes races a bit on the keen side but has plenty of speed which we think will bring this 4-year-old yet another win.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in Australia on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 47 races:

Hawkesbury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 So Incisive @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Givara @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Tempestas @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.05 Poseidon Jewel @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.40 Nano Star @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.20 Vandangle (NB) @ 19/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.55 The Poacher @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.30 Esteemed Lady @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Ipswich Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.34 Graciede @ 50/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.12 Kalpana @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.47 Splasher @ 14/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.27 Taaffeite @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.04 Angel Grace @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.37 The Waiting man @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.10 Writtle @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Kilmore Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 Shadowmaker @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.00 Andalusia @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.30 Enthralled @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Maktastic @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.30 Figo The Great @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.00 Laelaps @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Montalbano @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 O’reg @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Pakenham Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 5.45 Divine Charm @ 14/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 6.15 Korobeiniki @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 6.45 Cheryl’s Lad @ 7/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 7.15 Enuff He Said @ 14/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 7.45 Lovely Natalie @ 15/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 8.15 Governor Landy @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 8.45 It’s A Rah @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 9.15 Titan Of Choice @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Pinjarra Scarpside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.12 Rolled Gold @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.47 Stumble @ 18/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.22 Allegiance @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Banana @ 11/10 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.30 My Boy Chris @ 13/10 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.00 Lucky Landing @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Float Our Boat (NAP) @ 8/5 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Wise Words @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 9, 5.30 Astarba @ 14/1 with BlueBet

Albury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.35 My Bold Boy @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.10 Lumber Dream @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.45 Wise Dragon @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 Coin Drop @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Legal Award @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Hemmerle @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Major Time @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: