Horse Racing Tips Australia: Thursday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.
The six meetings at Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.12pm at Pinjarra Scarpside, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 9.15pm at Pakenham.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pinjarra Scarpside and one from Hawkesbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse Racing Tips Australia: Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!
NAP – FLOAT OUR BOAT @ 8/5 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.30 Pinjarra Scarpside
Winning on his last three starts, Float Our Boat is aiming to make it four wins on the trot and he is our NAP of the day from the six Australian horse racing meetings.
His last win came on this same course, where he shot up and won impressively and won by 1.3 lengths. This 5-year-old boasts the best form in the race and has looked seriously impressive in his last few races.
Float Our Boat should be right there at the finish and has the speed, power and fleet of foot needed to winning Race 7 here at Pinjarra Scarpside and make it four wins on the spin for Brad Parnham and Ryan Hill.
NEXT BEST – VANDANGLE @ 19/5 with BlueBet – Race 6, 4.20 Hawkesbury
Our Next Best bet of the day from Australia comes in the form of Vandangle, in Race 6 at Hawkesbury on Thursday afternoon.
He has won on three of his last four starts, with the last being just 10 days ago at Coonamble. He is in good form and has all the attributes to pick up another win for Tommy Berry and William Freedman.
We think Vandangle will win and go back-to-back once again. Sometimes races a bit on the keen side but has plenty of speed which we think will bring this 4-year-old yet another win.
Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in Australia on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hawkesbury, Ipswich, Kilmore, Pakenham, Pinjarra Scarpside and Albury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 47 races:
Hawkesbury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.15 So Incisive @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.50 Givara @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.25 Tempestas @ 17/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.05 Poseidon Jewel @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.40 Nano Star @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.20 Vandangle (NB) @ 19/5 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.55 The Poacher @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.30 Esteemed Lady @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Ipswich Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.34 Graciede @ 50/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.12 Kalpana @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.47 Splasher @ 14/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.27 Taaffeite @ 7/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.04 Angel Grace @ 19/10 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.37 The Waiting man @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.10 Writtle @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Kilmore Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.30 Shadowmaker @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.00 Andalusia @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.30 Enthralled @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.00 Maktastic @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.30 Figo The Great @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.00 Laelaps @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.30 Montalbano @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 O’reg @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Pakenham Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 5.45 Divine Charm @ 14/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 6.15 Korobeiniki @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 6.45 Cheryl’s Lad @ 7/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 7.15 Enuff He Said @ 14/5 with BlueBet
Race 5, 7.45 Lovely Natalie @ 15/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 8.15 Governor Landy @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 8.45 It’s A Rah @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 9.15 Titan Of Choice @ 19/10 with BlueBet
Pinjarra Scarpside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.12 Rolled Gold @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.47 Stumble @ 18/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.22 Allegiance @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.00 Banana @ 11/10 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.30 My Boy Chris @ 13/10 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.00 Lucky Landing @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.30 Float Our Boat (NAP) @ 8/5 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 Wise Words @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Race 9, 5.30 Astarba @ 14/1 with BlueBet
Albury Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.35 My Bold Boy @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.10 Lumber Dream @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.45 Wise Dragon @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.25 Coin Drop @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.05 Legal Award @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Hemmerle @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.15 Major Time @ 8/1 with BlueBet
