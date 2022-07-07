Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on both the flat tracks this afternoon, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newmarket, Carlisle and Doncaster get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Leopardstown, Limerick, Epsom and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.38pm at Newbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from Carlisle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Carlisle, Doncaster, Leopardstown, Limerick, Epsom and Newbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.25 Newmarket



Our NAP of the day comes from the this Class 1, Group 2 Close Brothers July Stakes race from Newmarket, where we have sided with Little Big Bear to triumph over the six furlong trip.

This 2-year-old colt has only ran three times as a racehorse, coming second on debut and backing that up with back-to-back wins in his next two starts. Little Big Bear won last time out in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Ascot last month and kept on well, winning by a neck off a mark of three-pounds higher than what he runs off today.

Ryan Moore takes to the saddle for trainer AP O’Brien, looking to give Little Big Bear a hat-trick of wins in this Class 1, Group 2 race. Should be the one to beat here.

NEXT BEST – MONICA @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 2.45 Carlisle

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the third meeting of the afternoon at Carlisle Racecourse, where we have backed Monica for trainer Iain Jardine to win this Class 4 Fillies’ Handicap over the 5f182y distance.

This 3-year-old comes here today fresh off the back of a win around this same track last time out in June, where she kept on impressively, running clear in the final 150 yards before winning comfortably by four lengths. Only a one-pound handicap penalty today, so Monica should still be able to handle that with ease.

Jamie Gormley sits in the saddle this afternoon on the filly, looking to give Monica back-to-back wins for the firs time in her racing career, after just four race starts. Certainly one to keep and eye on and sits at a very backable price too.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Carlisle, Doncaster, Leopardstown, Limerick, Epsom and Newbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 48 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Rose Prick @ 11/1 with Bet UK

1.50 Al Qareem @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Little Big Bear (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Deodar @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Mostahdaf @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Albahr @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Enforced @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.40 The Navigator @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Elladora @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Monica (NB) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Gareeb @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Monhammer @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Rich King @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Strangerontheshore @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Infiniti @ 13/8 with Bet UK

1.30 Dusky Prince @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.00 Sound Of Iona @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Reginald Charles @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Sir Robin @ 3/10 with Bet UK

3.45 Cliffcake @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.20 Bungley @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Astar @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Apple Of His Eye @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Ha Ha Ha @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Morning Dew @ 11/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Entropy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Moon Daisy @ 33/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Sandhurst @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Clarinbridge @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Chambery Prince @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Le Jardin Secret @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.45 New York Angel @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Mazagran @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.45 First Emperor @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Impero @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

5.53 Caius Chorister @ 4/6 with Bet UK

6.23 Butterfly Effect @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.53 Granary Queen @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.23 Prince Of Bel Air @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.53 Mr Fustic @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.23 Rochebrune @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

5.38 Sophosc @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.08 More Than A Grey @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.38 Enola Grey @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.08 Splendent @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.38 Jack Darcy @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.08 Estrela Star @ 16/1with Bet UK

8.38 Swiss Pride @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change