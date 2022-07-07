Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – July 7th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found Lingfield winner ROYAL MARINER on Wednesday and has three selections at at Doncaster, Epsom and Newbury on Thursday, July 7th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

794 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

DONCASTER 4.20

PERSIAN ROYAL (system – top weights, Class 5 handicaps, down in grade)

PERSIAN ROYAL was too keen on his reappearance/first start since gelded at Nottingham in April, fading into sixth place, and again failed to settle when fourth at Kempton next time. Today’s likely strong pace will help him in that regard and the drop from Class 4 to Class 5 level will also assist. This year, had we bet all top weights in Class 5 handicaps on turf, who were dropping in grade, we’d have won 35 of our 179 bets (19.6%) and made a profit of £16.08.

EPSOM 5.53

CAIUS CHORISTER (system – raced freely when winning last time out)

Horses described as having ‘raced freely’ when scoring on their latest outing often make good bets to follow up. Since the spring of 2016, 30 of the 97 qualifiers have won for a profit of £39.07 to a £1 level stake at SP. CAIUS CHORISTER won’t be much of a price but the daughter of Golden Horn won at Salisbury last time despite failing to settle and meeting trouble, and that form was boosted when the runner-up bolted up at Pontefract next time.

NEWBURY 6.38

QUEEN OF UPLANDS (system -Tom Dascombe, restricted novice races)

Tom Dascombe has a six from 16 record in restricted novice contests, with those who’d already had racecourse experience recording form figures of 1111113776 (6-10) for a profit of £34.66. The three unplaced horses were all big prices (25-1, 28-1 and 33-1) and QUEEN OF UPLANDS will appreciate the drop in grade after bumping into subsequent Listed scorer Lezoo when a 14-1 eighth of 12 at Bath last time.

989 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers

Frankie Dettori To Ride Emily Upjohn In 2022 Irish Oaks

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 22nd July 2022.

Related