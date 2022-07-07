Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thurssday, 7 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Thursday, 7 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Zechariah. An unlucky loser last time out, he contests the 1m 5f Group 3 Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket this afternoon (1:50). Freddie and Martyn Meade’s runner looks value to go one better at sweet 7/2 odds.

859 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

He’s not the only selection from Newmarket races today from our tipsters either. Check out all three of today’s picks below. Read on as we reveal why Zechariah is our horse racing NAP this Thursday:

1:50 Newmarket – ZECHARIAH (NAP) @ 7/2 with 888Sport

4:10 Newmarket – ALBAHR (EW) @ 7/1 with 888Sport

8:00 Leopardstown – ROSCARBERY (NB) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Zechariah win?

A three-year-old Nathaniel colt, Zechariah was always bred to appreciate stepping up to a trip like this. He has one piece of juvenile horse racing form that reads very well in relation to this St Leger trial. Zechariah bested subsequent Irish Derby hero Westover in the Haynes, Hanson And Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury last autumn.

The runner-up has only not landed the premier Classic in the Emerald Isle, but is a hot favourite on top betting sites in the UK for the Leger at Doncaster. As Zechariah proved over two lengths too good for Westover, and the front pair pulled more than five lengths clear of the remainder, this reads very well indeed.

Nothing unexposed against the horse racing NAP of the Day here

He went down fighting by a head in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last time out too. That is another recognised St Leger trial albeit in a higher grade. Now dropping slightly down in trip and not facing an unexposed rival like Eldar Eldarov, Zechariah could well go one better. Connections mean business as Ryan Moore now takes the ride for the first time.

He has a 27 per cent strike rate when teaming up with this yard. Zechariah just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 7 July. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £45 if he gets his head in front this time. New customers that sign up and place such a wager on Zechariah qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details later.

331 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Albahr some solid each way value in Sir Henry Cecil Stakes

Later on the card, the Listed 1m Sir Henry Cecil Stakes field includes the returning Albahr back on British soil for the first time in almost 11 months. Already a globetrotting gelding for Godolphin and retained trainer Charlie Appleby, this three-year-old son of Dubwai will love the good to firm going.

Third to unlucky St James’s Palace Stakes second Lusail on his debut at York races last spring, Albahr went on to progress and land a four-timer. After consecutive victories at Haydock, he completed a hat-trick in the Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury. Albahr then went overseas and captured the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine in Canada.

Although missing the Breeders’ Cup and disappointing when down the field and sent off favourite by horse racing betting sites for the UAE 2000 Guineas in the Middle East this winter, it could pay to put a line through that. Albahr had never raced on dirt before; so, now back on turf and summer ground, he looks a bit of each way value at 7/1.

796 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Rosscarbery NB to horse racing NAP in Leopardstown feature

Later on Thursday evening, the feature race at Leopardstown in Ireland is the 1m 6f Group 3 Stanerra Stakes for fillies and mares (8:00). Rosscarbery ran a belter even if she was disqualified for weighing in light last time out, so looks well worth a wager for in-form trainer Paddy Twomey.

Connections of the four-year-old Sea The Stars filly are out for compensation after she finished third past the post behind stable companion La Petite Coco – tipped in this column on 26 June – for the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes. This is a major ease in grade and stepping further up in trip looks a logical step for Rosscarbery, who won the Munster Oaks prior to this Curragh controversy.

Although penalised for her Cork win at this level, she simply looks the class act in the field. Roscarberry has a stamina laden pedigree and is out of a German-bred dam. Twomey as a 23 per cent career strike rate with his Leopardstown runners, so she looks worth back as the NB bet to our horse racing NAP at X/Y despite top weight.

344 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of the new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter as these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and other recommended bets meet that. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on any of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

786 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: