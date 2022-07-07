ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Newmarket Best Bets On Thursday

ITV horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Thursday 7th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Newmarket on the opening day of the Newmarket July Festival, with the Group Two July Stakes one of the feature races.
Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 130/1
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 7th July 2022
MASEKELA @ 13/8 with BetUK – 1.50 Newmarket
Ran on well to take fourth in the Epsom Derby last time out over 1m4f so the step up to 1m5f here looks a big plus. The form of that race has since been franked too with the third – Westover – winning the Irish Derby easily last month.
LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.25 Newmarket
Persian Force looks a big danger, but this juvenile battled on well to land the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out over 5f. The step up to 6f should be fine based on breeding and the Aidan O’Brien camp took this race in 2019. Ryan Moore rides.
DEODAR @ 7/1 with BetUK – 3.00 Newmarket
Didn’t quite last out over 7f in his recent run so the drop back to 6f will suit. Ryan Moore rides this Ralph Beckett runner too and the first-time blinkers are also an interesting additio. Draw 16 looks fine and has a nice racing weight of 8-11.
YIBIR @ 11/8 with BetUK – 3.35 Newmarket
Landed the Bahrain Trophy at this meeting last season over 1m5f, so this 1m4f trip is fine. Not a 100% reliable character but is the top-rated in the line-up and this is a race the ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin love to target – winning the pot three times since 2014.
Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 130/1
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule
Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022
- 1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV
- 1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV
- 2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV
- 3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV
- 4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022
- 1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV
- 2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
- 3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV
- 4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
- 1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
- 5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV