Horse Racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Perth, Warwick and Kilbeggan all over the hurdles and fences, with the remaining three meetings from Beverley, Tipperary and Chelmsford coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings from Perth, Warwick and Beverley all get underway in the afternoon, with the Tipperary, Chelmsford and Kilbeggan meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Perth, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.37pm at Chelmsford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Warwick and one from Perth, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – MORTLACH @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 1.10 Warwick

Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race at Warwick this afternoon, where we have selected Mortlach to win this 2m3f Maiden Hurdle.

Paddy Brennan takes the reigns for trainer Fergal O’Brien here today. This 7-year-old has a win and four placed finishes in his last five outings, and is looking to continue that fine form with a first win over the hurdles, after a promising first run over the jumps last time out at Southwell.

Mortlach is a consistent sort and we believe he will be too strong for the rest of the field.

NEXT BEST – WEST TO THE BRIDGE @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 2.40 Perth

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the fourth race of the afternoon at Perth, where we have sided with West To The Bridge to win for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Coming into this race off the back of four straight wins, this 9-year-old is in some fine form and looks to be the pick of the field here. He is more than capable of claiming yet another win, provided he doesn’t mind the slightly different ground which we don’t think he will.

Here at SportsLens, we think West To The Bridge is a great selection today at a fantastic price.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Perth, Warwick, Beverley, Tipperary, Chelmsford and Kilbeggan on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 45 races:

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Burn The Evidence @ 10/11 with Bet UK

1.30 Universal [email protected] 9/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Gardefort @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.40 West To The Bridge (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.15 The King Of May @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Happy Hollow @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Snowy Clouds @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Durragh @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Mortlach (NAP) @ 13/8 with Bet UK

1.40 Patagonia @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Regaby @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Ashoka @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.25 Calidad @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Picanha @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Trixster @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Egbert @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Primrose Ridge @ 6/4 with Bet UK

1.55 Camachess @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Evocative Spark @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.05 Autumn Festival @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Good Regal @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Visibility @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Happy @ 1/2 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

3.55 The Antarctic @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.25 New York Dreams @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.00 Pretty Boy Floyd @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Hymn Book Too @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Lamprog @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Drummer @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Matilda With Me @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Raadobarg @ 8/11 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Kitaab @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Brunel Charm @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.37 Dubai Hope @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.07 Nigel Nott @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.37 Beat The Breeze @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.07 Arthur’s Realm @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.37 Bang On The Bell @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

4.15 Mahons Glory @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Sizing Mauritius @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.15 Johanna Yeats @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.45 Dylan Lombardy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Pale Blue Dot @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.45 She Is Electric @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Caldwell Diamond @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change