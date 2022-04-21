Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 21 April

On Thursday, 21 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Hyland. He drops back in distance for the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Warwick today (2:50). Nicky Henderson’s runner appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at a sweet 7/2 price.

A course winner over further last time out, the horse racing form posted by Hyland has been working out well. This five-year-old grey gelding by Turgeon remains open to further progress and could still be ahead of his mark. Hyland thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day this Thursday. Here are more reasons to back him:

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Hyland win?

The Henderson yard boasts an excellent record at Warwick this season, something that top betting sites know only too well. Hyland is one of 13 previous winners at the track from 33 runners. That is a phenomenal 39 per cent strike rate for the stable at the track.

Backing Seven Barrows runners around Warwick blind on the best horse racing betting sites has thus been lucrative for punters. Off a £1 level stake, this angle has yielded a tasty £28.83 profit. Hyland, who has already done the business here, is of obvious interest despite a 7lb hike in the handicap from last time out.

Taunton & Doncaster form working out well

As noted above, the form of his horse racing results from earlier this year has worked out well too. The second and third from his hurdles debut fourth behind Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fifth Jpr One at Taunton have gone on to score since. Hyland then went one place better when third to Skytastic over this trip at Doncaster.

That race has thrown up all sorts of subsequent winners with the first four home and sixth going in. Hyland simply still looks well-handicapped off 116 and has Ben Ffrench Davis on board again talking off a valuable 7lb with his claim. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £45 at his current odds if he wins. New customers can also get £40 in bonuses by placing a qualifying bet of that amount on our horse racing NAP of the Day.

