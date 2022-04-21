Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, April 21st

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Warwick and Perth for three recommended bets/trades on Thursday, April 21st. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

WARWICK 3.25

Warwick’s chase course usually favours early pace but there are four front-runners in this 2m handicap and it looks like it well be set up for a closer. The early market suggests that ONE FOR BILLY, the 2-1 favourite at the time of writing, is the obvious one to take advantage but he’s far from straightforward and is having his first chase outing since finishing last of eight at Kempton in January 2020. More interesting is ATLANTIC STORM, forecast to start as the 14-1 outsider of the entire field. Rob Summers’ veteran does his winning in the March to October period and, though something of a Stratford course expert, he does have placed form at today’s venue. The pacesetters usually get away from him at this venue but with so many of them in opposition, a pace collapse looks possible and he can pick up the pieces late.

Recommendation: Back ATLANTIC STORM in Warwick 3.25

PERTH 4.55

MALANGEN is a spring/summer horse whose wins have come from late March until early August. He was well beaten at Carlisle last month but that run, his first since the previous June, would have been needed and he bounced back with a three-length 40-1 third of 12 at Kelso on April 4th. The drying ground will suit and his trainer does well at this track. Back in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back MALANGEN in Perth 4.55

PERTH JOCKEYS

SEAN QUINLAN has a solid book of rides at Perth today, a track he rides well. ARCANDY, forecast to start at 100-1, looks highly unlikely to trouble the judge in the opener (1.00) but LIGNOU’s best efforts in Ireland came in the spring and he’ll appreciate the return to a right-handed track in the 1.30 after his close-up 14-1 third at Southwell last time. BIG BAD BEAR appreciated the better ground when scoring at Newcastle last time and a 5lb rise still leaves him 15lb lower than last year’s peak rating. FANZIO (3.15) is very hit and miss but his wins have all come on the back of a heavy defeat and it’s not impossible to see him picking up points, despite pulling up at Newbury last time. He’s run here twice before, winning and finishing a close-up third. HAPPY HOLLOW tends to peak in the spring and ran a real eyecatcher at Carlisle last time, finishing fourth and doing best of those to come from off the pace. He’ll be hard to kick out of the frame in the 3.50. SNOWY CLOUDS (4.20) heads the early betting in division one of the 2m handicap hurdle and BRIDGE ROAD (4.55) will appreciate the better ground in division two after finishing lame at Musselburgh on his latest outing and could sneak into a minor placing.

Recommendation: Buy SEAN QUINLAN in PERTH JOCKEYS market

