Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Thursday 21st April

Into Thursday and we’ve horse racing afternoon action from Perth, Warick and Beverley, while there’s a jam-packed evening fixture list with Chelmsford (AW) and Taunton racing in the UK and also Tipperary and Killbeggan in action over in Ireland.



With that in mind, Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Thursday 21st April.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 21st April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The Gordon Elliott yard like to raid this meeting and rarely leave without having winners. They look to have another good chance here with this 5 year-old, who was a nice winner at Fairyhouse in Feb and despite being beaten at odds on last time that race only came 11 days later. She’s had a nice break since (2 months) and looks ready to but that last run behind her.

Course winner here for the Dan Skelton yard and looks to have another big chance of going in again after a close second at Wetherby last month. Up 5lbs for that but connections are taking that off and a bit more with Tristan Durrell riding to claim 7lbs.

Yet to win a race but this Mark Johnston runner has only had six career runs and even though he’s not got his head in front has shown a fair level of form. Has also been gelded since his last run and connections look to have found a nice return race for this 4 year-old to get off the mark.

Last seen running a fair second at Lingfield back in November, but prior to that won twice at Wolverhampton. Been off for the last 5 months but this looks a good place to get going again for this Godolphin horse, who also has a cracking draw in 1. Hayley Turner rides for trainer Saaed bin Suroor.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.