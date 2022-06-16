Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one over the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Chelmsford and Ripon all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Leopardstown, Ffos Las and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Chelmsford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Ffos Las.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chelmsford and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Chelmsford, Ripon, Leopardstown, Ffos Las and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – AUTONOMY @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.30 Chelmsford



Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race from Chelmsford, where we have selected the Philip Kirby trained Autonomy to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap.

Coming here fresh off a hat-trick of wins, Autonomy boasts by far the most impressive form in the race, as well as running off a fair mark of 8st 7lbs which really appealed to us. Today is another step up in class for the 6-year-old gelding, but here at SportsLens we think he is more than capable of improving once more and putting up a four timer.

Jockey Sam Jones takes the reigns this afternoon and will be hopeful of claiming yet another win for Autonomy in this two-mile Lady Deborah Hayward Handicap.

NEXT BEST – LIFE OF DREAMS @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Ascot

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in what is a highly competitive race from the Royal Ascot Festival. We have selected Life Of Dreams to triumph in the Class 1 Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.

This 3-year-old filly comes here after two fine runs, winning once and finishing in second place last time out. Life Of Dreams today runs off the same mark as she did last time out when second at York in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes, where she ran well but was no match for Emily Upjohn who looked a supremely classy horse.

Life Of Dreams will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways today and has every chance with jockey William Buick in the saddle. Trainer Charlie Appleby will be confident of a win here in this 1m3f211y race.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Chelmsford, Ripon, Leopardstown, Ffos Las and Lingfield on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Bakeel @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Secret State @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Life Of Dreams (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Kyprios @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Tranquil Night @ 17/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Reach For The Moon @ 2/5 with Bet UK

6.10 Vafortino @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

1.30 True Statesman @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.05 Just That Lord @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Atlantis Blue @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Princess Shabnam @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Power Of States @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Autonomy (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Mark Of Respect @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Saulire Star @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Montelusa @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Cobra Kai @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.25 Urban War @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Tinto @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Gullane One @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Appier @ 8/15 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Cash Or Crypto @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.45 Maestro Stick @ 17/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Morning Approach @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Corporal Violette @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.20 Philly’s Hope @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Como Park @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.20 My Mate Mozzie @ EVS with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Fat Sam @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.00 Joey Steel @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Maliboo @ 6/5 with Bet UK

7.10 Wasdell Dundalk @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Oxwich Bay @ 10/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Galileo Silver @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.40 Zucayan @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Bungledupinblue @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Nibras Rainbow @ 18/1 with Bet UK

5.50 General Sago @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Jumira Bridge @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Susanbequick @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Rocket Yogi @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Divine Jewel @ 11/8 with Bet UK

