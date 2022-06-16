Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – June 16th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

It’s day three of Royal Ascot (Thursday, June 16th) and Andrew has two picks at the big meeting as well as two others at Ripon/Chelmsford. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Royal Ascot 2.30

WALBANK (system – Damsire Oasis Dream, 2yos, Ascot)

Juvenile progeny with Oasis Dream as their damsire have an excellent record at Ascot, winning nine of their 52 races for a profit of £44.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. WALBANK found only Godolphin’s exciting Noble Style too good over trip and track on his debut last month and went one better in scintillating fashion at York shortly afterwards, romping home by seven lengths and clocking a good time in the process.

RIPON 2.50

THAKURI (system – Tim Easterby handicappers, first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2012, Tim Easterby has a 20 from 155 record with his handicappers in first-time blinkers and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £81.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. THAKURI has shown very little to date but that was also the case with The Grey Wolf, a 14-1 winner on this system at Doncaster last Sunday. The application of headgear could work the oracle and she’s worth a small interest.

CHELMSFORD 3.50

FOX CHAMPION (system – Ralph Beckett & claiming jockey combination)

Trainer Ralph Beckett has a great record when using jockeys who claim a weight allowance, scoring with 90 of the 697 qualifiers (12.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £73.51 to a £1 level stake at SP. FOX CHAMPION has 3lb claimer Laura Pearson doing the steering today and his previous solid form after a break (twice a winner) suggests the 264-day absence won’t be an issue. He looks well drawn in stall 2 and is 1-1 on Polytrack.

ROYAL ASCOT 5.00

JIMI HENDRIX (system – New Bay 3yos, recent run)

Three-year-old progeny of the sire New Bay have won 39 of their 177 starts (22% strike-rate) when returned to the track within six weeks for a small profit of £7.29 (expected winners = 29). Only backing the qualifiers who finished in the top three on their last run increases the strike rate to 35.5%, with 32 winners from 90 bets a profit of £47.04 to a £1 level stake at SP. JIMI HENDRIX, successful on his handicap debut at Haydock despiet racing on the slowest part of the track, is improving and could reward each way support.

SBK Betting Podcast – Royal Ascot Day Three Preview

Punters can also check out the SBK Betting Podcast that previews today’s action from the big meeting and Royal Ascot betting on offer. Joining host Tom Collins is regular contributor Ross Millar as they discuss races that Andrew gives tips in too:

SBK George Boughey Royal Ascot Stable Tour

Don’t forget to check out SBK’s Royal Ascot stable tour of Classic winning trainer George Boughey too, where he talked about his team for this major meeting:

Related