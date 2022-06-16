Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, June 16th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s day three of Royal Ascot (Thursday, June 16th) and Andrew has three recommended bets/trades including one at big odds in the Gold Cup. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

ROYAL ASCOT 4.20

KYPRIOS has a stamina-laden pedigree and has been mightily impressive this season. The step up in trip looks sure to suit, but he’s been well found in the market and there may be value to be had elsewhere. TASHKHAN improved markedly throughout last season, culminating in a second place in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot, splitting top-class stayers TRUESHAN and SRADIVARIUS. He invariably stays on strongly at the business end of his races and the extra distance may well compensate for the faster-than-preferred going. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at the 18-1 available in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back TASHKHAN in Royal Ascot 4.20

ROYAL ASCOT 5.35

REACH FOR THE MOON is a short-priced favourite for the Hampton Court Stakes and will be a popular winner for Her Majesty the Queen with Frankie onboard but he may be worth taking on at such prohibitive odds. He’s found one too good on four of his six runs and although clear on ratings, there’s plenty of strength in opposition. CLAYMORE finished runner up in the Craven, before disappointing (had excuses) in the French 2000 Guineas and MAKSUD a close up fourth in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood may still improve after only two starts to date. Reach For The Moon can race freely and has often worn a hood to the start to keep him calm. This small field and likely-tactical affair may not suit and he’s worth a small sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose REACH FOR THE MOON in Royal Ascot 5.35

ROYAL ASCOT 6.10

TACTICAL started last year in great heart with a win in the European Free handicap but his form waned as the season progressed and he failed to add to his initial success. He underwent wind surgery over the winter and caught the eye on his return to action at Newmarket when making steady headway from off the pace to finish a never nearer tenth of 19. Ryan Moore takes the ride again today and the step back up in trip looks sure to suit. Andrew Balding has his yard in excellent form and will be keen to reward connections with a royal winner. Progeny of his sire Toronado are profitable to back on their second run back after a wind operation (3-16, +£4.50 to a £1 level stake at SP) and the four-year-old won the Windsor Castle at this meeting in 2020. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back at 12-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back TACTICAL in Royal Ascot 6.10

