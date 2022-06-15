Royal Ascot Each-way Tip | Horse Racing Best Bet On Thurs 16th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our horse racing each-way tip comes from Royal Ascot this Thursday 16th June on their 7-race card, that starts at 2:30pm and runs till 6:10pm. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is today from Royal Ascot and why we’ve selected this horse, plus grab a £40 Royal Ascot FREE BET with 888Sport (see below).



Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Royal Ascot – Thursday 16th June

5.00 Ascot: THESIS @ 20/1 with 888Sport

This Roger Charlton runner is yet to win a race but is also yet to finish out of the first three from his four runs!

Of course, the 30-runner Britannia Stakes is also a super-competitive affair but that means there are value prices to be had too.

Ryan Moore rides, which is the first plus, while after looking a bit one-paced the last day over 7f we also feel the step back to a mile here will suit. The good ground is a positive too and just three runs back he ran the useful My Prospero to 1 1/4 lengths and that horse has since franked the form to run a close third in the St James’s Palace Stakes here on Tuesday!

A £5 e/w bet on THESIS (e/w) @ 20/1 with 888Sport will return £135.00 – click the bet slip below.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets