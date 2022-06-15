2022 Royal Ascot Trends and Tips | Day Three Ladies Day Ascot Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’ve got the 2022 Royal Ascot trends and tips for DAY THREE of the five-day meeting on Thursday 16th June 2022 – Ladies’ Day! Use these Royal Ascot trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners – day three at Royal Ascot on Ladies’ Day is really all about the Ascot Gold Cup (4:20pm) and all eyes will be on the three-time winner Stradivarius once more.



Royal Ascot Trends and ITV Horse Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Thursday 16th June 2022, Ladies’ Day



2.30 – Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 5f ITV4

Norfolk Stakes Trends

19/19 – Had at least 1 previous run

18/19 – Previous winners over 5f

17/19 – Had never raced at Ascot before

16/19 – Won their previous race

14/19 – Foaled in March or April

11/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

10/19 – Favourites placed

6/19 – Returned a double-figure price

3/19 – Winning favourites

3/19 – Ran at Windsor last time out

2/19 – Trained by Wesley Ward

2/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (4 wins in total)

2/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

Aidan O’Brien has trained 2 of the last 7 winners

11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 7-12 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Aidan O’Brien yard have won this in 2015 and 2017 so their Antarctic, who has won both starts in decent fashion, is respected. But the David Loughnane yard have a decent 25/% record with their 2 year-olds at Ascot and look to have a good one on their hands with WALBANK @ 2/1 with 888Sport.

Their juvenile bolted up at York by 7 lengths last time and even though it’s hard to know what he actually beat that day it was very eyecatching and with the ground firming up all week could have too much toe again here.

Of the rest, Pillow Talk and Brave Nation are feared, but the danger can come from the Andrew Balding runner – BAKEEL (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport – who is the only CD winner in the field after going in on debut here at the end of April.

3.05 – King George V Stakes (Handicap) (CLASS 2) (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV4

King George V Stakes Trends

18/19 – Had at least 2 previous runs that same season

18/19 – Had between 2 and 4 previous runs that season

18/19 – Never raced at Ascot before

18/19 – Placed last time out

16/19 – Carried 8-13 or less

13/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f previously

11/19 – Returned 9/1 or bigger in the betting

10/19 – Favourites placed

10/19 – Won their previous race

6/19 – Won by trainers Sir Michael Stoute (2) or Mark Johnston (4)

3/19 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

2/19 – Godolphin-owned

11 of the last 16 winners came between stalls 10-20 (inc)

8 of the last 16 winners came between stalls 10-16 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 19 runners head to post here and many chances. Godolphin have a fair record in the race and have Franz Strauss (Frankie) and Secret State (Buick), while Israr, Newfoundland, Post Impressionist and Mandobi are all leading players from big yards.

Yashin will have it’s supporters from the Jessie Harrington camp too, but in a race that trainers Sir Michael Stoute and Mark Johnston love to win – won 32% between them over the last 19 years – then a chance is taken on their runners at nice prices.

Johnston has ACHNAMARA (e/w) @ 28/1 with 888Sport, who is drawn 15 and was a good winner over this trip at Beverley two runs back. He’s since been just beaten over 1m6f at Donny off a 6lb higher mark but the drop back in trip will suit and should have more to offer.

Soute has BALHAMBAR (e/w) @ 22/1 with 888Sport in the race and it’s interesting that he’s pitched into this competitive race on handicap debut. A mark of 85 looks fair and he should be full of confidence after breaking his maiden at the third try at Chepstow last time over 1m2f.

3.40 – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) (CLASS 1) (3yo) Winner £77,092 1m4f ITV4

Ribblesdale Stakes Trends

16/19 – Had at least 2 previous races that season

16/19 – Had never raced at Ascot before

14/19 – Had won over 1m2f or further before

14/19 – Placed in their previous race

13/19 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

13/19 – Placed favourites

11/19 – Had exactly 2 previous runs that season

7/19 – Won their last race

6/19 – Irish-trained winners (5 of last 10)

5/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

3/19 – Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor

3/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (3 of last 8)

3/19 – Won by a Godolphin-owned horse

3/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

Just two winners from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

8 of the last 16 winners came between stalls 3-6 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Godolphin’s Life Of Dreams and the Harrington runner – Magical Lagoon – can go well, but you feel now stepping up to 1m4f the William Haggas entry – SEA SILK ROAD @ 7/4 with 888Sport – can improve further. This Sea The Stars filly has won her last two at Nottingham and Goodwood over shorter but has only had three runs now and is clearly been on the up each time.

Of the others, a saver is advised on the O’Brien runner – HISTORY (e/w) @ 7/1 with 888Sport – with the yard having won 3 of the last 8 renewals. Won a G3 on his return in May but got outpaced in the Irish 1000 Guineas last time at the Curragh over a mile. She’s bred to stay further so this step up to 1m4f looks interesting.

4.20 – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) (CLASS 1) (4yo+) 2m4f ITV

Recent Ascot Gold Cup Winners

2021 – Subjectivist (13/2)

2020 – Stradivarius (4/5 fav)

2019 – Stradivarius (Evs fav)

2018 – Stradivarius (7/4 jfav)

2017 – Big Orange (5/1)

2016 – Order Of St George (10/11 fav)

Ascot Gold Cup Trends

18/20 – Had no more than 2 previous runs that season

17/20 – Had won over at least 2 miles on the flat before

17/20 – Had between 1-2 previous runs that season

15/20 – Favourites that were placed

15/20 – Won their last race

14/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

11/20 – Aged 5 or older

11/20 – Won by the favourite

7/20 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien

5/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out (Henry II Stakes)

14 of the last 16 winners returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

10 of the last 16 winners returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

9 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 1-5 (inc)

Godolphin won the race in 1996, 1998, 2004 & 2012

Aidan O’Brien has trained the winner in 2016, 2014, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006

John Gosden has trained the winner in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Since 1949 there have been 15 multiple winners of the race

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Little depth to this year’s Gold Cup, but all eyes will be on the three-time winner Stradivarius to see if he can equal Yeat’s haul of four wins at the age of 8. You feel Trueshan will find the ground too lively and if so may not even run, but Strady faces a big new rival in the shape of KYPRIOS @ 13/8 with 888Sport for Aidan O’Brien, who has seven past wins in this race.

Since stepping up to 1m6f, this lightly-raced stayer has won both times and even though he’s got another 6 furlongs to go here is unexposed still as a staying cup horse and is still only a 4 year-old.

Yes, the faster ground will help the old champ – Stradivarius – and he bounced back to winning form in the Yorkshire Cup last time. But as the age of 8 you just feel the younger legs of the O’Brien horse might be too much for him on what will be his 34th career run (20 wins) – the heart says Strady, but the head says KYPRIOS.

Of the rest, Princess Zoe has made a name for herself in these staying races and is a gutsy performer when in a battle. She comes here having toughed it out to win the Solario Stakes in April and was also 5l second in this race 12 months ago. Looks solid e/w material.

Of those at bigger prices, the 115-rated Tashkhan was only 3l behind Strady and Princess Zoe in races this season and runner-up in the Long Distance Cup here last season. Willie Mullins runs his former Triumph Hurder – Burning Victory – who also has place claims, but a chance is taken on last year’s Derby second – MOJO STAR (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport – who is useful on his day but does have to stay the trip.

He was second in the St Leger over 1m6f last season, so you can make a case for him lasting out and if he is there at the death, then his proven flat speed will be a big asset.

5.00 – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Colts & Geldings) (CLASS 2) (3yo 0-105) 1m ITV4

Britannia Stakes Trends

17/19 – Had no more than 3 previous runs that season

16/19 – Had won a race over 7f or 1m before

15/19 – Placed last time out

13/19 – Failed to win their previous race

13/19 – Carried 8-13 or less

13/19 – Had never run at Ascot before

12/19 – Returned a double-figure price

11/19 – Unplaced favourites

8/19 – Had exactly 2 previous runs that season

7/19 – Had only won over 7f previously

4/19 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer

3/19 – Ran at Haydock last time out

3/19 – Winning favourites

2/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

Just one top three finish horse from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

12 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure stall (last 2 winners from stall 19)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 30 runners here so another mine field of a race. 12 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure draw, but with 2/3 of the field drawn 10+ this trend has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

13 of the last 19 winners carried 8-13 or less in weight though – and if this is to be repeated the top 18 on the card – including the fancied runners – King Of Time, Tranquil Night and Whoputfiftyinyou – all fall down.

We’ve a Royal Runner too in Saga and with Frankie riding too, this one will surely get a lot of interest. A course winner too and the blinkers on the first time are interesting.

But sticking with the weight trend, the ones that catch the eye are WANEES @ 12/1 with 888Sport, THESIS (e/w) @ 20/1 with 888Sport and BOLTHOLE (e/w) @ 22/1 with 888Sport.

Wannees – drawn in 21 and has won 3 of his 4 starts, including last time at Sandown. That came off a 204-day break too and a 6lb rise for that looks fair. Jim Crowley rides this Charles Hill runner, who is also a course winner.

Thesis – Ryan Moore has been booked to ride this Roger Charlton runner, so that’s the first plus. Only had 4 runs and despite not winning yet hasn’t been out of the first three. Draw 10 will give Moore options at the start and having been outpaced over 7f the step back to a mile should help.

Bolthole – Ridden by Jamie Spencer, who does like this race. He’s won it 4 times in the last 19 years. This Michael Bell runner is drawn high in 31 is okay and having won over 1m2f in the past we know the horse stays further, which will help in the closing stages.

Oh, finally with the last two winners coming from stall 19, then if you think this trend might continue then Claim The Crown is the horse to back.

5.35 – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

Hampton Court Stakes Trends

18/19 – Had not raced at Ascot before

16/19 – Had at least 2 previous runs that season

16/19 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

12/19 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 12/19 – Had either 2 or 3 previous runs that season

11/19 – Had won over 1m2f before

8/19 – Unplaced favourites

7/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Ran at Epsom last time out

4/19 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien

4/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

3/19 – Won by trainer Sir Michael Stoute

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

13 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 5 or higher

10 of the last 16 winners came from stall 5-9 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: If we’ve not had a Royal winner by now, then the Gosden-trained REACH FOR THE MOON @ 8/13 with 888Sport should be giving the Queen a big chance of getting one here. Former Derby hopeful but suffered a setback and missed that race. Came back last month with a fair second in the Heron Stakes and the winner that day franked the form to run a close third in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

Frankie rides too and now up to 1m2f for the first time, this well-bred Sea The Stars colt can lead a royal cheer for Her Majesty to add to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cresta, Claymore and Makud can fight it out for the places.

6.10 – Buckingham Palace Handicap (3yo+) 7f ITV4

Buckingham Palace Handicap Trends

7/7 – Returned 12/1 or bigger in the betting

7/7 – Unplaced favourites

6/7 – Had run at Ascot before

6/7 – Had won over at least 6f before

6/7 – Had 5+ wins before

6/7 – Had run in the last 6 weeks

6/7 – Rated between 92-98

6/7 – Drawn in a double-figure stall

6/7 – Carried 9-4 or less in weight

4/7 – Bred in Ireland

4/7 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

2/7 – Came from stall 29

2/7 – Ran at Ascot last time out

0/7 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Another Royal runner here, with Tactical and this Balding runner has history at this meeting after taking the 2020 Windsor Castle. Ryan Moore rides and not without a squeak after returning from a wind op at the end of April.

But we do like the unbeaten Haggas runner here – MONTASSIB @ 11/2 with 888Sport – who comes here 3-from-3 with his latest success an easy 2 1/2 length win at Goodwood. Yes, up 10lbs for that win here but won going away and looked to have more to come. He’s had a month to get over that too and the last two winners have been 4 year-olds too.

Of the rest, CD winner – Vafortino, Godolphin’s Silent Film, Tanmawwy and course winners Chiefofchiefs and Inver Park are others to note. But of those at bigger prices the Jamie Osborne runner – OUZO (e/w) @ 22/1 with 888Sport – is worth a play too.

Taken out of a race last weekend but gets in here with 9-1 and jockey Saffie Osborne can take off another 3lbs. The cheekpieces are on for the first time too and a recent close second after a break was a solid comeback effort.

Note: Odds are subject to change

