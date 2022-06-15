We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are more Royal Ascot bankers that punters will be keen to perm up on Ladies Day (Thurs 16th June) as the Royal Meeting heads into it’s third day. Ladies Day at Royal Ascot will see seven more high class races to look forward to but it’s all about the Ascot Gold Cup today – can Stradivarius win the race for a fourth time?



Back the three day one Royal Ascot horses with 888Sport @ 10/1 (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

888Sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer: Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot Bankers On Ladies Day – Thursday 16th June 22

3.40 – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) (CLASS 1) (3yo) Winner £77,092 1m4f ITV4: SEA SILK ROAD @ 7/4 with 888Sport

Sea Silk Road is a well-bred Sea The Stars filly that has improved to win her last two in good fashion. The last over those wins was a Listed race at Goodwood over 1m2f, showing guts to hold off the challengers and you feel the step up another two furlongs here for this William Haggas runner will be right up her street.

4.20 – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) (CLASS 1) (4yo+) 2m4f ITV: KYPRIOS @ 13/8 with 888Sport

Kyprios could be the new kid on the block for trainer Aidan O’Brien in the Gold Cup – the yard have won this race seven times in the past with similar types and has looked the part since stepping up to 1m6f in his last two races. Up another 6 furlongs here but you can expect jockey Ryan Moore to just switch him off during the race to get the extra yardage and his younger legs can be the difference here against the three-time Gold Cup winner – Stradivarius.

5.35 – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m2f ITV4: REACH FOR THE MOON @ 4/7 with 888Sport

If we’ve not had a Royal winner at this year’s meeting by the time this race goes off, then there is a massive chance that will be put right here. Reach For The Moon was a one-time Derby fancy but had to miss that race due to a slight training setback. Returned at Sandown last time in the Heron Stakes (2nd) and the form of that run took a boost yesterday with the winner – My Prospero – running a close third in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

Royal Ascot Bankers On Ladies Day (Thurs 16th June) – Back This 10/1 Treble With 888Sport

A £10 treble on the DAY THREE Ladies Day (Thursday 16th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £113.41 (click the bet slip below)



RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds

Join 888Sport Today and also get a FREE £40 BET to Use On The Ascot Races

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets