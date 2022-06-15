Countries
royal ascot lucky 15 tips today four best bets on thursday 16th june

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thursday 16th June

Royal Ascot odds

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your bet slips on Thursday 16th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on DAY THREE at Royal Ascot- Ladies Day.

THE ANTARCTIC @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot

Trainer Aidan O’Brien took this race in 2015 and 2017 – they look to have another good chance here with this unbeaten colt, who is 2-from-2 after good wins at Tipperary and Naas. Both came over this 5f trip despite winning by under a length each time has looked as if there is more in the locker.

SEA SILK ROAD @ 13/8 with 888Sport – 3.40 Royal Ascot

Won her last two in the style of a good horse – the last being a smooth Listed win at Goodwood over 1m2f. Has only had three career runs but bred to improve again over this longer 1m4f trip – looks an exciting prospect for the William Haggas yard.

STRADIVARIUS @ 9/4 with 888Sport  4.20 Royal Ascot

Three time winner of the Gold Cup and despite being an 8 year-old now came back this season in winning form when taking the Yorkshire Cup last month. Only fourth year in the race but didn’t get the best of runs turning in that day so has an excuse. The quick ground will be to his liking and regular jockey Frankie Dettori rides as normal, while the race doesn’t seem as deep as in past years with Trueshan a likely non-runner and the O’Brien horse – Kyprios – yet to race over this far. If winning, Stradivarius will equal the four wins in this race Yeats achieved between 2006 and 2009.

REACH FOR THE MOON @ 4/7 with 888Sport  5.35 Royal Ascot

Looks the best chance of a Royal winner at this year’s meeting. Once-time Derby hopeful but had to miss that race due to a setback. Returned with a fair second in the Heron Stakes last time at Sandown and so will be fitter for that and the winner – My Prospero – ran well in the on Tuesday here to be a neck third in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

  • Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

    • 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
    • 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f
    • 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
    • 4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
    • 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
    • 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
    • 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

