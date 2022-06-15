Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thursday 16th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your bet slips on Thursday 16th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on DAY THREE at Royal Ascot- Ladies Day.



Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 39/1 with 888Sport (click the betslip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join 888Sport today and claim a £40 FREE bet to use at Royal Ascot this week (new customers).

614 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

THE ANTARCTIC @ 2/1 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot



Trainer Aidan O’Brien took this race in 2015 and 2017 – they look to have another good chance here with this unbeaten colt, who is 2-from-2 after good wins at Tipperary and Naas. Both came over this 5f trip despite winning by under a length each time has looked as if there is more in the locker.

SEA SILK ROAD @ 13/8 with 888Sport – 3.40 Royal Ascot



Won her last two in the style of a good horse – the last being a smooth Listed win at Goodwood over 1m2f. Has only had three career runs but bred to improve again over this longer 1m4f trip – looks an exciting prospect for the William Haggas yard.

STRADIVARIUS @ 9/4 with 888Sport – 4.20 Royal Ascot

Three time winner of the Gold Cup and despite being an 8 year-old now came back this season in winning form when taking the Yorkshire Cup last month. Only fourth year in the race but didn’t get the best of runs turning in that day so has an excuse. The quick ground will be to his liking and regular jockey Frankie Dettori rides as normal, while the race doesn’t seem as deep as in past years with Trueshan a likely non-runner and the O’Brien horse – Kyprios – yet to race over this far. If winning, Stradivarius will equal the four wins in this race Yeats achieved between 2006 and 2009.

REACH FOR THE MOON @ 4/7 with 888Sport 5.35 Royal Ascot

Looks the best chance of a Royal winner at this year’s meeting. Once-time Derby hopeful but had to miss that race due to a setback. Returned with a fair second in the Heron Stakes last time at Sandown and so will be fitter for that and the winner – My Prospero – ran well in the on Tuesday here to be a neck third in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 39/1 with 888Sport (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

859 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16 th June 2022 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f 4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight) 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f



More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets