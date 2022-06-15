Paul Kealy Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Thursday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips on Thursday 16th June 2022

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Races Best Bets

2:30 Royal Ascot: BRAVE NATION @ 7/1 with BetUK

Michael Bell has won the 5f Group 2 Norfolk Stakes before, so Brave Nation gets Kealy’s vote. He made all to easily win his sole racecourse outing at Doncaster. As the third home has scored since, that adds weight to the form. Brave Nation looks worth a bet in a typically wide-open juvenile contest at the meeting here.

3:05 Royal Ascot: VINA SENA @ 16/1 with BetUK

A rare Royal Ascot runner for Henry De Bromhead, primarily a jumps trainer, Vina Sena races off 6lb better terms with Navan conqueror Yashin in the 1m 4f King George V Stakes. That swing in weights makes him look overpriced for this middle-distance Heritage Handicap.

Kealy goes with a course specialist in dual Ascot winner Atrium for the other big betting race, the Britannia Stakes over the straight mile. Charlie Fellowes’ charge has a 7lb hike in the weights from his victory track and trip when last in action. That rise may not be enough to stop Atrium going in again.

A royal runner winning is something Kealy can’t resist on Gold Cup day, but it’s not Reach For The Moon at prohibitive odds in the Hampton Court Stakes. Instead, he puts Tactical forward for the Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap over 7f that concludes the card.

The Queen’s horse won at this meeting as a juvenile two years ago. Tactical has also dropped to a career low mark of 105, 7lb lower than his seventh over course and distance in the Jersey Stakes at the last Royal Ascot. He could easily outrun his odds.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

