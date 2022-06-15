We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has four more booked rides at Royal Ascot on Ladies Day – Thursday 16th June. that include Stadivarius in the Gold Cup (4:20pm). The pocket Italian has won 76 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more this Thursday? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Ladies Day ride below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides On Ladies Day – Thursday 16th June 2022

3.05 Royal Ascot: FRANZ STRAUSS @ 14/1 with 888Sport – Frankie teams up with his old pals ‘the boys in blue’ of Godolphin here. Has only had three career runs (1 win) but is up to 1m4f for the first time and being by former Derby winner Golden Horn this could be a good move for this Gosden-trained 3 year-old.

4.20 Royal Ascot: STRADIVARIUS @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Needs little introduction – three-time winner of the Ascot Gold Cup – and back for more at the age of 8. Won the Yorkshire Cup last time out so is better than ever and the drying ground will also be in his favour here. Looks to have most to fear from Kyprios, but in a race that lacks depth is hard to rule out this multiple winner.

5.00 Royal Ascot: SAGA @ 12/1 with 888Sport – The first of two Royal runners for Frankie on Ladies Day. Bit to prove after being a beaten favourite the last twice, but the step back up to a mile here will suit and Dettori has winning form on the horse at this track too when taking a 7f maiden here last Sept.

5.35 Royal Ascot: REACH FOR THE MOON @ 4/7 with 888Sport – Another Royal runner for Frankie here and looks by far his best chance of a winner on the day. Second on his return run to My Prospero last time at Sandown was a good effort – the form of that run has been franked since and the step up to 1m2f looks a huge plus as well.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

