Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips Day 3 – 146/1 Thursday Double

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips – Thursday 16th June 2022
3:05 Royal Ascot: POST IMPRESSIONIST @ 6/1
5:00 Royal Ascot: KOY KOY @ 20/1
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Day 3 Best Bets
- 3:05 Royal Ascot: POST IMPRESSIONIST @ 6/1 with 888Sport
William Haggas runner and Ayr maiden scorer Post Impressionist may have even more to offer when stepping up in trip to 1m 4f on his handicap debut in the King George V Stakes. This age restricted Heritage Handicap could suit him based on how he shaped when chasing home Eldar Eldarov over 1m 2f on the All-Weather at Newcastle.
“He looks to have a big chance,” writes Blake of Post Impressionist. “The son of Teofilo has progressed with each of his three starts. This longer trip seems very likely to suit Post Impressionist.”
- 5:00 Royal Ascot: KOY KOY @ 20/1 with 888Sport
In the other three-year-olds only Heritage Handicap, the Britannia Stakes over the straight mile, Blake fancies a horse at a big price. “One I’ve had in mind for this ever since he ran at Chester last month is Andrew Balding’s Koy Koy,” he said.
“He came home notably well inside the final furlong to finish second to Outgate, who did his bit for the form by winning a very valuable handicap last weekend.” Koy Koy has a 3lb rise in the weights for his runner-up effort, but that may not stop him going one better here.
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names
Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022
- 2.30pm – Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f
- 3.40pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
- 5.00pm – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f
