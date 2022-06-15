We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Royal Ascot continuing on Thursday – it’s Ladies Day – one of the most popular days at the meeting. So, does The Queen have any Royal Ascot runners on DAY THREE – Ladies Day? We take a look at the possible runners for the Queen on Thursday 16th June, plus you can also snap-up a £50 free bet with BetUK to use at Ascot this week.



Back today’s Queen’s horses in a treble @ 275/1 with BetUK – just click the bet slip below

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Queen’s Royal Ascot Runners On Ladies Day – Thursday 16th June

5.00 – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Colts & Geldings) (CLASS 2) (3yo 0-105) 1m ITV4: SAGA @ 11/1 with BetUK

With Frankie Dettori riding this Royal runner, then we can be sure there will be plenty of interest for Saga on Ladies Day. Needs to bounce back from being a beaten favourite the last twice, but is a course winner here over 7f and Frankie’s form figures on the horse are not too shabby with a 1st and 2nd. The blinkers are also an interesting addition to this Gosden-trained 3 year-old.

5.35 – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m2f ITV4: REACH FOR THE MOON @ 4/7 with BetUK

Reach For The Moon is probably The Queen’s best chance of getting her 25th Royal Ascot winner. This 3 year-old was a Derby hopeful a few months ago but missed that day due to a small setback. Back last time in the Heron Stakes at Sandown and the form of that second took a boost yesterday with My Prospero running a close second in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

6.10 – Buckingham Palace Handicap (3yo+) 7f ITV4: TACTICAL @ 14/1 with BetUK

Tactical is already a Royal winner for The Queen when taking the 2020 Windsor Castle Stakes a few seasons ago. Has only won twice since (11 races), came back last time at HQ after a lay-off and a wind op so can be expected to be a lot sharper this time. Ryan Moore has been booked to ride this Andrew Balding runner too, while he’s the joint top-rated in the field (105). Looks to have an e/w chance in another competitive renewal.

Back today’s Queen’s horses in a treble @ 275/1 with BetUK – just click the bet slip below

Note: Odds are subject to change

Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Other Possible Runners

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes – JUST FINE @ 4/1 with BetUK

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes – SPRING IS SPRUNG @ 20/1 with BetUK

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

Platinum Jubilee Stakes – KING’S LYNN @ 33/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds

Back The Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Runners With BetUK and also get a FREE £50 BET to Use On The Ascot Races

BetUK £50 Free Bet + ‘Acca Club’– £50 in free bets with BetUK to use on today’s horse racing – plus join their ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply)

How Many Royal Ascot Winners Has The Queen Had?

The Queen has had 24 Royal Ascot winners over the years, with the first of those coming in the 1950’s – The Queen’s first Royal Ascot winner was Choir Boy, who won the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup.

Then, in more recent times – Tactical, won the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2020, while another notable winner in the Royal colours was Estimate (watch below), who won the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Some Of The Best Horses To Carry The Queen’s Colours

Dunfermline: Won the Epsom Oaks, when ridden by Willie Carson and trained by Dick Hern, and the St Leger in the same season. (watch Dunfermline winning the 1977 Oaks below)

Aureole: Her Majesty’s only winner of the race that is named after her parents: the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Over the year’s, she’s also had had four runners-up in the race.

Doutelle: Among Doutelle’s wins over a cracking career was his victory in the 1958 Ormonde Stakes – he beat the classy Ballymoss, subsequently winner of the Eclipse, King George and Arc.

Height Of Fashion: The Queen sold this horse to Sheikh Hamdan – soon after Height Of Fashion became a broodmare of the highest quality. Her son was the 1989 Epsom Derby winner Nashwan, she also has family ties to the Japanese sire sensation Deep Impact and the more recent champion miler Baaeed.

Highclere: Named after Highclere Castle – the home of the Queen’s racing manager at the time, Lord Carnarvon. Another dual Classic winner for the Queen – winning the 1000 Guineas in 1974 and later won the Prix de Diane that same season. Highclere was a great granddaughter of Feola, who was the Royal Studs’ most prolific broodmare in the 20th Century.

Watch Estimate Winning The 2013 Ascot Gold Cup

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names (Thur 16th June)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets