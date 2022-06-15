Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Thursday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 16th June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Best Bets – Thursday 16th June 2022



3:05 Royal Ascot: FLYING DOLPHIN @ 15/1 with BetUK

Johnny Murtagh loves landing a big pot and valuable handicap like the King George V Stakes, so his Flying Dolphin is a fascinating debutant in this sphere, according to Calvin. “He bumped into a couple of fair sorts in maidens on his first two starts,” the tipster writes.

“He looks fairly treated on that form and the step up to 1m 4f could well bring about progress.” Calvin also respects the likes of Newfoundland and Post Impressionist, but feels Flying Dolphin is the value play in this three-year-olds only Heritage Handicap.

5:00 Royal Ascot: KOY KOY @ 19/1 with BetUK

Calvin also likes Koy Koy, a winner over the straight 7f at Newbury as a juvenile, on his second handicap run and first outing at 1m in the Britannia Stakes later on. Only Outgate, who has gone in against since, proved too good to this Andrew Balding runner at Chester on his reappearance when last in action.

“He has outstanding claims,” says Calvin of Koy Koy. “He has course form having finishing second to Saga here last season, then bolted up at Newbury afterwards. Having just his fifth start, he is clearly open to a huge amount of improvement.”

Calvin chooses one with experience of the royal meeting for the concluding 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap in Above. “You could argue that he’s best at 6f, but he ran well over 7f at Newmarket two starts ago,” the tipster notes of Stuart Williams’ charge.

Above has two seconds in decent handicaps at Headquarters from this spring, so a 4lb rise for those nearly runs looks fair. “He comes here in great nick and handles fast ground,” says Calvin, who also highlights this horse is 6lb lower in the weights than his Wokingham Stakes seventh 12 months ago.

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

