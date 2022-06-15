We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s Ascot Gold Cup time and also Ladies Day at Royal Ascot this Thursday – many people’s idea of the highlight of the five day meeting. We’ve another decent field heading to post for the 4:20pm contest, but the main focus will be on if three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner – Stradivarius – can add another Royal Ascot win to his CV.

2022 Ascot Gold Cup Tips – Which Horse Will Win The Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot On Thursday?

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Little depth to this year’s Gold Cup, but all eyes will be on the three-time winner Stradivarius to see if he can equal Yeat’s haul of four wins at the age of 8. You feel Trueshan will find the ground too lively and if so may not even run, but Strady faces a big new rival in the shape of KYPRIOS @ 13/8 with 888Sport for Aidan O’Brien, who has seven past wins in this race.

Since stepping up to 1m6f, this lightly-raced stayer has won both times and even though he’s got another 6 furlongs to go here is unexposed still as a staying cup horse and is still only a 4 year-old.

Yes, the faster ground will help the old champ – Stradivarius – and he bounced back to winning form in the Yorkshire Cup last time. But as the age of 8 you just feel the younger legs of the O’Brien horse might be too much for him on what will be his 34th career run (20 wins) – for many, the heart will say Strady, but the head says KYPRIOS.

Of the rest, Princess Zoe has made a name for herself in these staying races and is a gutsy performer when in a battle. She comes here having toughed it out to win the Solario Stakes in April and was also 5l second in this race 12 months ago. Looks solid e/w material.

Ascot Gold Cup Outsiders

Of those at bigger prices, the 115-rated Tashkhan was only 3l behind Strady and Princess Zoe in races this season and runner-up in the Long Distance Cup here last season. Willie Mullins runs his former Triumph Hurder – Burning Victory – who also has place claims, but a chance is taken on last year’s Derby second – MOJO STAR (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport – who is useful on his day but does have to stay the trip.

He was second in the St Leger over 1m6f last season, so you can make a case for him lasting out and if he is there at the death, then his proven flat speed will be a big asset.

Ascot Gold Cup Trends

18/20 – Had no more than 2 previous runs that season

17/20 – Had won over at least 2 miles on the flat before

17/20 – Had between 1-2 previous runs that season

15/20 – Favourites that were placed

15/20 – Won their last race

14/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

11/20 – Aged 5 or older

11/20 – Won by the favourite

7/20 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien

5/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out (Henry II Stakes)

14 of the last 16 winners returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

10 of the last 16 winners returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

9 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 1-5 (inc)

Godolphin won the race in 1996, 1998, 2004 & 2012

Aidan O’Brien has trained the winner in 2016, 2014, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006

John Gosden has trained the winner in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Since 1949 there have been 15 multiple winners of the race

Ascot Gold Cup Recent Winners

2021 – Subjectivist (13/2)

2020 – Stradivarius (4/5 fav)

2019 – Stradivarius (Evs fav)

2018 – Stradivarius (7/4 jfav)

2017 – Big Orange (5/1)

2016 – Order Of St George (10/11 fav)

2015 – Trip To Paris (12/1)

2014 – Leading Light (10/11 fav)

2013 – Estimate (7/2 fav)

2012 – Colour Vision (6/1)

2011 – Fame And Glory (11/8 fav)

2010 – Rite of Passage (20/1)

2009 – Yeats (6/4 fav)

2008 – Yeats (11/8 fav)

2007 – Yeats (8/13 fav)

2006 – Yeats (7/1)

2005 – Westerner (7/4 fav)

2004 – Papineau (5/1)

2003 – Mr Dinos (3/1)

2002 – Royal Rebel (16/1)

Watch Subjectivist Winning The 2022 Ascot Gold Cup Again

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

