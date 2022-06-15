Pricewise Royal Ascot Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Ascot Tips On Thursday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips On Thursday 16th June 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips on Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30 Royal Ascot: BRAVE NATION @ 7/1 with BetUK

Impressive Doncaster maiden winner Brave Nation is the first of Segal’s Pricewise tips in the 5f Group 2 Norfolk Stakes that opens Gold Cup day. Trainer Michael Bell has won this race before with The Lir Jet, so bookies are wary of connections. Thereis some substance to Brave Nation’s form as the third has scored since.

A runner-up on Royal Ascot Trials Day in April, Segal fancies Mukaddamah to go one better now again stepped up in trip for the 1m 4f Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes. “She is crying out for a test of stamina,” he writes of Roger Varian’s Shadwell Estates filly.

Mukaadamah ran a fine third at 1m 2f around Newbury behind Epsom Oaks fancy Nashwa, who filled the same spot in the fillies’ Classic over this distance. Stay Alert, who split the pair that day, has gone one better in another Listed race since.

5.00 Royal Ascot: KOY KOY @ 12/1 with BetUK

According to Segal, “Koy Koy has been underestimated” for the Britannia Stakes Heritage Handicap on the straight mile. Andrew Balding’s horse chased home a subsequent winner in Outgate at Chester last time out. The winner has gone up 10lb in the weights since, but Koy Koy only has a 3lb rise. He should be well-handicapped, then.

6.10 Royal Ascot: STAR OF ORION @ 16/1 with BetUK

“I think course specialist Star Of Orion is going to run well,” writes Segal about the concluding 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap. Ralph Beckett’s charge is only 1lb higher in the handicap from his gallant second in the International Stakes on this track and trip last July.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

