Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Thursday 16th June 2022

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP

The David Loughnane yard do well at Ascot with their 2 year-olds and they look to have another nice one on their hands here. Bolted up the last day at York by 7 lengths – making all and travelling well that day. More of the same on the cards here and expected to be hard to peg back from the front.

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB

Three-time winner of this race and so needs little introduction. The quick ground will be in his favour and will have Mr Royal Ascot – Frankie Dettori – doing the steering again. No spring chicken at 8, but came back this season better than ever to win the Yorkshire Cup and it will be one of the biggest roars of the week when Frankie steers him home again.

Other Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips On Thursday 16th June 2022

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

