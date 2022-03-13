Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Entries & Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival

Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham entries went really well on the opening day of last year’s Festival. His yard a winner, second and third in the first three Grade 1 races of the meeting. How will De Bromhead fare with a small but select team on day 1 this time around, though?

He has two favourites on the card, according to the Cheltenham odds, so that suggests another good beginning to the Festival is in the offing. SportsLens experts discuss the Henry De Bromhead entries and the latest odds for his runners on Tuesday, 15 March.

Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Entries for the Arkle – Coeur Sublime & Magic Daze

There are two De Bromhead horses in the Grade 1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase (2:10) this year after Captain Guinness ran a fine third 12 months ago. Coeur Sublime finished second in the 2019 Triumph Hurdle here.

Chris Jones’s runner joined this stable for novice chasing in the autumn and brings placed form behind the injured Ferny Hollow to the table. Coeur Sublime is 12/1 with Fitzdares to build on his Gowran Park win last time out.

Magic Daze, meanwhile, finished runner-up in the Dawn Run last season. This Robcour owned mare ran in a hot beginners chase on her first start over fences at Galway before bolting up at Cork.

De Bromhead has freshened Magic Daze up after a winter break and finishing third in a Grade 2 behind Concertista. She is 14/1 in the Arkle betting and both the yard’s runners have each way claims.

Henry De Bromhead Entries for the Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle

A successful defence of the feature Grade 1 Champion Hurdle (3:30) is key to the day. Among all Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham entries, Honeysuckle is the strongest of favourites. Her Champion Hurdle odds are so short because she’s unbeaten in 15 career starts including an Irish Point.

This unbroken streak makes Honeysuckle the best hurdler of her generation and a genuine superstar. She won this easily 12 months ago and is all the rage at 8/13 to do so again.

Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Entries for the Mares Hurdle – Telmesomethinggirl

The other favourite from Henry De Bromhead entries for day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival is Telmesomethinggirl in the 2m 4f Grade Mares Hurdle (4:10). She won the Dawn Run on the New course here last season and shapes like this track and trip should suit.

Race conditions haven’t suited Telmesomethinggirl throughout the campaign so far with her conceding large penalties to other mares. However, this contest is off level weights. That makes a big difference. That is why Telmsometinggirl is 3/1 with Fitzdares to get her head in front.

All Henry De Bromhead Cheltenham Entries & Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival

2:10 – Coeur Sublime in the Arkle Challenge Trophy at 14/1 with Fitzdares

2:10 – Magic Daze in the Arkle Challenge Trophy at 12/1 with Fitzdares

3:30 – Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at 8/13 with Fitzdares

4:10 – Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares Hurdle at 3/1 with Fitzdares

After reading up on Henry De Bromhead entries for day 1 of Cheltenham, there is plenty more to enjoy at the Festival this year: