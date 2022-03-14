Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Entries & Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival

On the opening Tuesday of the Festival, there are 14 Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries declared. The Cullentra House handler missed the meeting last year through suspension, so wants to make up for that.

Where are the 14 Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Entries Running Today?

Elliott is mob-handed in one of the two Festival handicaps on day 1. He saddles a couple in his bid to finally win the Champion Hurdle. There are also two Gordon Elliott runners in the National Hunt Chase, a race close to his heart.

We take a look at his best chances of winners on the opening day of the Festival. These are the top Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries on Tuesday.

Supreme Novices Hurdle – Mighty Potter

In a deep renewal of the Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30), Mighty Potter flies the flag alone for Elliott. An unlucky third in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, he landed Grade 1 honours at Leopardstown over Christmas. This is a hotly competitive renewal with Nicky Henderson saddling two leading contenders.

There are three in the field from the powerful Irish yard of Willie Mullins too. However, Mighty Potter is one of the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries sneaking a little under the radar. That is why Fitzdares have him as a 6/1 shot for Supreme success.

Back Mighty Potter for the Supreme at Fitzdares

Arkle Challenge Trophy – Riviere D’Etel

A mare winning the Arkle (2:10)? Put The Kettle On did just that for Ireland two years ago, so why not Riviere D’Etel? An unlucky runner-up in the Irish equivalent at the Dublin Racing Festival, a better jump at the last was the difference between winning and losing.

This is a competitive Arkle betting market where the 7lb mares allowance Riviere D’Etel receives could be key. She brings more experience of fences than her main market rivals to the table. Riviere D’Etel is 4/1 to go one better.

Back Riviere D’Etel for the Arkle at Fitzdares

Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Entries – Floueur Fancied from Ultima Handicap Chase Duo

There are two in the 3m 1f Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50) with Floueur attracting plenty of support in the market. An eye-catching third in the Martin Pipe on the New course here 12 months ago, subsequent horse racing results show him hitting the frame on all four outings over fences this season.

When Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries have Jordan Gainford taking weight off with his claim, many punters sit up and take notice. That is precisely what has happened here. Floueur is the 15/2 joint-favourite with Fitzdares, who pay six places on the Ultima. Elliott also runs Death Duty on different drying ground to last time out.

Back Floueur for the Ultima at Fitzdares

Gordon Elliott Runners in the Champion Hurdle – Teahupoo Pick of the Pair

As noted above, the Champion Hurdle odds have eluded Elliott thus far. This year he launches a two-pronged attack with a couple of five-year-olds. Of those, the one who has demonstrated improvement on the track is Teahupoo.

Unbeaten in three starts this season, this runner in the Robcour silks bolted up in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle on his latest outing. A Champion Hurdle (3:30) demands more, especially against the mighty and undefeated Honeysuckle.

Teahupoo is a 10/1 chance with Fitzdares for Grade 1 glory on his first try at the highest level. Zanahiyr is another of the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham runners here in first-time cheekpieces after a string of seconds to his name this term.

Bet on Teahupoo for the Champion Hurdle at Fitzdares

Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Queens Brook

Elliott won the 2m 4f Grade 1 Mares Hurdle (4:10) with Apple’s Jade back in 2017. Last year’s scorer Black Tears was also trained at his Cullentra House base. While he doesn’t get the credit for that, he will if Queens Brook justifies market support in the Cheltenham odds here.

Placed in the Champion Bumper at the meeting two years ago, she shaped as if needing run at Punchestown last time out. Queens Brook also meets re-opposing rival Burning Victory off 3lb better terms here, so could well reverse that form. That explains why Fitzdares have her at 7/2 for Mares Hurdle success.

Bet on Queens Brook for the Mares Hurdle at Fitzdares

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – The Tide Turns Best of Five Gordon Elliott Runners

The race best known as the Fred Winter has been kind to Elliott in recent years. He has three wins in since 2013, so a scattergun approach isn’t all that surprising. Of the quintet engaged in this year’s renewal of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4:50), the market speaks for The Tide Turns.

Bought off the Flat from Sir Mark Prescott, he beat re-opposing rival HMS Seahorse on his hurdles debut at Punchestown. The Tide Turns has since finished fourth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and filled the same spot behind Teahupoo at Gowran Park last time.

The other four Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries here are Ebasari, Britzka, Eberique Du Seuil and Doctor Churchill. In a race with such a history of huge upsets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or more of these ran well. Despite being high in the handicap, The Tide Turns is 13/2 with Fitzdares, who pay five places on the Boodles.

Back The Tide Turns for the Boodles at Fitzdares

National Hunt Chase – Run Wild Fred & Braeside

If last year’s winner Galvin counts, then Elliott has five successes in the National Hunt Chase (5:30). Only six go for the race this time with a third of the field based at Cullentra House.

Irish Grand National runner-up and Troytown winner Run Wild Fred has this 3m6f amateur riders’ novice chase as a long-term target. He brings lots of experience over fences to the table. That is why Run Wild Fred is the 15/8 favourite with Fitzdares for this with crack amateur Jamie Codd aboard.

Braeside, meanwhile, is all stamina after landing the Cork Grand National last autumn. He kept on into fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas too. On that evidence, he is no forlorn hope at 12/1 and completes the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham entries on day 1 of the Festival.

Back Run Wild Fred or Braeside for the National Hunt Chase at Fitzdares

All Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Entries on Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Mighty Potter @ 6/1 with Fitzdares

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Riviere D’Etel @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase – Floueur @ 15/2 with Fitzdares

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase – Death Duty @ 6/1 with Fitzdares

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Teahupoo @ 10/1 with Fitzdares

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Zanahiyr @ 20/1 with Fitzdares

4:10 Mares Hurdle – Queens Brook @ 7/2 with Fitzdares

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – The Tide Turns @ 13/2 with Fitzdares

Ebasari @ 12/1 with Fitzdares

Britzka @ 22/1 with Fitzdares

Iberique Du Seuil @ 33/1 with Fitzdares

Doctor Churchill @ 50/1 with Fitzdares

5:30 National Hunt Chase – Run Wild Fred @ 15/8 with Fitzdares

5:30 National Hunt Chase – Braeside @ 121 with Fitzdares

