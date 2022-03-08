Lydia Hislop Tips – Racing TV & Road to Cheltenham Presenter’s Festival Fancies

Racing TV’s Road to Cheltenham presenter Lydia Hislop has been covering the Festival for many years. On that weekly show throughout most of the core jumps season, there are plenty of betting tips on offer.
That is why Hislop was part of the Cheltenham Festival Paddy Power preview night on Monday, 7 March. She gave her fancies as part of an expert panel of industry insiders. These are the Lydia Hislop tips for this year’s edition of the big National Hunt meeting.
Champion Hurdle – Zanahiyr (without Honeysuckle)
“Zanahiyr could be overlooked and overpriced, especially in the without Honeysuckle market,” Lydia Hislop told the panel. Trained by Gordon Elliott, this horse has four seconds at Grade 1 level since his fourth place finish in the Triumph Hurdle on the New course last season. Zanahiyr is a 7/1 shot in the without Honeysuckle Champion Hurdle odds with William Hill.
Mares Hurdle – Telmesomeethinggirl (Lydia Hislop NB)
“Telmesomethinggirl will win the Mares Hurdle,” Hislop said. “Stormy Ireland may face more horses with fight in them in the closing stages here.” Telmesomethinggirl won the Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle on the more testing New course over 2m 1f here 12 months ago. She shaped like the return to this track and trip will suit, especially off level weights. Telmesomethinggirl is 11/4 with William Hill to complete this Cheltenham double.
Queen Mother Champion Chase – Nube Negra (EW)
“Nube Negra could well finish second,” Lydia Hislop said. “He would’ve won with a clear run and a stronger pace in the race last year.” An impressive winner of the Shloer Chase over the same course and distance in November, Spanish-bred Nube Negra is available at double figure Queen Mother Champion Chase odds of 10/1 with Hills.
Ryanair Chase – Eldorado Allen (EW)
“I’m looking for something to fall into second behind Allaho, and Eldorado Allen looks in better form this season,” Lydia Hislop told the panel. Winner of the Denman Chase over further at Newbury on his last start, that was a career best. Eldorado Allen, who was second in the Arkle at a big price 12 months ago, is 12/1 with William Hill in the Ryanair Chase.
Stayers Hurdle – Klassical Dream
“I’ve backed Klassical Dream,” Lydia Hislop admitted. “At his very best, he is the best horse in the race. He will either win or completely blow out.” Winner of the Supreme Novices Hurdle in 2019, Klassical Dream landed Grade 1s at the Punchestown Festival last spring and at Leopardstown this Christmas. He is 5/1 in the Stayers Hurdle odds at Hills to win at Cheltenham for the second time.
Lydia Hislop NAP – Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle – Dinoblue
“I think Dinoblue is mustard,” Hislop declared to the panel. “Willie Mullins has put her away and laid her out for this. She can only improve for Clonmel.” The Cheltenham Festival NAP in Lydia Hislop tips is the once-raced JP McManus owned Dinoblue. William Hill are 11/4 about this exciting prospect going in again here.
Cheltenham Gold Cup – Minella Indo
“I like Galvin but he is on the short side now, so it’s Minella Indo I fancy at the prices,” Lydia Hislop said. Despite winning the blue riband event of steeplechases 12 months ago, Henry De Bromhead’s runner has Gold Cup odds of 5/1 with William Hill. That makes Minella Indo third-favourite behind stable companion A Plus Tard and Galvin.
All Lydia Hislop Tips for Cheltenham Festival 2022
- Arkle Challenge Trophy – Edwardstone at 9/4 with William Hill
- Champion Hurdle – Zanahiyr without Honeysuckle at 7/1 with William Hill
- Mares Hurdle – Telmesomethinggirl (NB) at 11/4 with William Hill
- National Hunt Chase – Run Wild Fred at 5/2 with William Hill
- Brown Advisory Novices Chase – Gaillard Du Mesnil (EW) at 14/1 with William Hill
- Queen Mother Champion Chase – Nube Negra (EW) at 10/1 with William Hill
- Grand Annual Chase – Coeur Sublime at 9/1 with William Hill
- Pertemps Final – Sire Du Berlais at 7/1 with William Hill
- Ryanair Chase – Eldorado Allen (EW) at 12/1 with William Hill
- Stayers Hurdle – Klassical Dream at 5/1 with William Hill
- Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase – The Glancing Queen at 8/1 with William Hill
- Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle – Dinoblue (NAP) at 11/4 with William Hill
- Triumph Hurdle – Il Etait Temps (EW) at 12/1 with William Hill
- Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle – Stag Horn (EW) at 14/1 with William Hill
- Cheltenham Gold Cup – Minella Indo at 5/1 with William Hill
- Mares Chase – Elimay at 9/4 with William Hill
