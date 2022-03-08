Ruby Walsh Tips – Winningmost Rider’s Cheltenham Festival Fancies

The reason why punters sit up and take notice of Ruby Walsh tips is that nobody has ridden more Cheltenham Festival winners than him. His 59 successful rides at National Hunt horse racing’s major meeting will take all the beating.

Anyone with that kind of record around Cheltenham is well worth listening to. Walsh gave his thoughts on this year’s Festival during the increasingly popular Paddy Power preview night on Monday, 7 March. His opinions carry a lot of weight in the horse racing world. These are the Ruby Walsh tips for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival…

Supreme Novices Hurdle – Jonbon

“Of Nicky [Henderson’s] two, I would pick Jonbon,” Walsh told the panel. “This race is made for him.” An expensive purchase at the sales by leading owner JP McManus, Jonbon is 4/1 with William Hill for Supreme success. Unbeaten five career starts, he has two Grade 2 novice hurdle wins in recognised trials for this at Ascot (the Kennel Gate) and Haydock (Rossington Main).

Arkle Challenge Trophy – Blue Lord

“If Riviere D’Etel had jumped the last better last time, then she would’ve won,” said Walsh. “There’s not much between her and Blue Lord, but I’m in the Willie Mullins camp and siding with him.” What Ruby says is reflected in the market too. Blue Lord, unbeaten in three chase starts, is 7/2 in the Arkle betting with William Hill to land the four-timer and make up for his fall in the Supreme 12 months ago.

Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle

“Honeysuckle will be very, very hard to beat. I think she’s exceptional,” Walsh said of the favourite in the Champion Hurdle odds. “Willie has brought horses back from a long lay-off before, but not taking on horses of Honeysuckle’s calibre. Appreciate It had some each way value at 6/1 or 7/1 but is very short now.” With an 15-race undefeated career streak including her Point, Honeysuckle is a top-price 4/7 with Hills here.

Mares Hurdle – Stormy Ireland

“Stormy Ireland was really good for me in the Relkeel Hurdle. I think this is the weakest Mares Hurdle she has run in.” Another of the Ruby Walsh tips for Cheltenham, Stormy Ireland has finished second and fifth in this particular race before. Hills have standout Cheltenham odds of 6/1 about her making it third time lucky.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Inferne De Sivola (EW)

“Gaelic Warrior stays strongly and is on a favourable mark but is no value at that price,” Walsh said of the juvenile handicap hurdle favourite. “You can make a case for a lot of horses, so I’m with Inferne De Sivola each way.” This tip from Ruby is a New course winner on his second career start but then disappointed in a Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial in January. On what could be his handicap debut, Hills are 25/1 about Inferne De Sivola and pay five places.

National Hunt Chase – Vanillier

“Stattler doesn’t have the right profile for this but is a good horse,” admitted Walsh of yet another Mullins mount. “I prefer Vanillier, especially on his Albert Bartlett win here last season.” Gavin Cromwell’s runner won the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase on his second start over fences. If the step up in trip suits, then the 9/2 with William Hill could be value against the top two in the National Hunt Chase betting.

Ballymore Novices Hurdle – Dysart Dynamo or Sir Gerhard

“The Willie Mullins pair will be split up, because Paul Townend wants to ride both,” Walsh said. “Whichever one of Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard goes to the Ballymore will win.” We still don’t know which horse the trainer is going to run in this or the Supreme. Luckily, William Hill are one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookmakers on all Festival races. They are Evens for Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore and 2/1 about Dysart Dynamo.

Brown Advisory Novices Chase – Capodanno

“The trip will bring about improvement in Capodanno,” Walsh told the panel. “Falling last time out obviously isn’t ideal.” That hasn’t stopped another Mullins mount being among the Ruby Walsh tips for Cheltenham, however. This race, best known as the RSA Chase before a change of sponsorship, could well cut-up. Many horses are also in the Turners Novices Chase, so the 7/1 with Hills about Capodanno could shorten following final declarations.

Coral Cup – Saint Felicien

“State Man is on a fair mark but Willie has him in this, the Supreme, the County Hurdle and the Martin Pipe,” Walsh explained. “I like Saint Felicien instead.” Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old French import is lightly-raced after just three career starts and chased home useful dual purpose performer Darasso last time out. At 10/1 with Hills, who pay five places on the Coral Cup, he is an unexposed potential handicap debutant.

Queen Mother Champion Chase – Shishkin

“Paul Townend has a difficult decision of choosing between Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi but Shishkin will win,” said Walsh who had no hesitation in siding with the hot favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds and market. Shishkin has won at the past two Cheltenham Festivals, scoring in the Supreme and Arkle. He remains unbeaten over fences, so it’s no wonder that Hills are 4/6 about him completing the hat-trick.

Champion Bumper – Facile Vega

“Facile Vega is a good horse but there are plenty in with chances,” Walsh said. “American Mike also looks great but I’m in the Willie Mullins camp.” A son of six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega, Facile Vega is all the rage for Champion Bumper glory. He turned the Grade 2 Dublin Racing Festival Bumper into a procession last time out. That is why Hills have him odds-on favourite at 5/6.

Turners Novices Chase – Galopin Des Champs

“To me, Bob Olinger was keen as a novice hurdler and fences have slowed him down a fraction, whereas chasing has improved Galopin Des Champs,” Walsh offered to the panel. Last year’s Martin Pipe winner has taken his form to a new level since. Galopin Des Champs cruised to a second Grade 1 victory last time out. It is no surprise he features among Ruby Walsh tips for Cheltenham at 5/4 with Hills.

Pertemps Final – If The Cap Fits (EW)

“If The Cap Fits has dropped to what could be a workable mark of 137, especially on his Aintree second to Brewin’upastorm,” said Walsh. The Pertemps Final is one of the trickiest Cheltenham betting heats for punters, because to qualify horses only need to finish in the first six of races in the series. Undeterred by the challenge, Ruby goes for Harry Fry’s If The Cap Fits who has dropped in the weights. Hills, who pay five places, are 28/1 about him here.

Ryanair Chase – Allaho & Melon (EW)

“Allaho is rock solid but what about Melon to finish second?” Walsh suggested to the panel. “He always does at Cheltenham!” Allaho won the Ryanair Chase in real style 12 months ago and has looked as good as ever this season. Melon, meanwhile, who finished runner-up in a Champion Hurdle and the Turners Novices Chase, took the Red Mills Chase at Gowran last time out. Allaho is 4/7 favourite with William Hill, while Melon is a 14/1 shot here.

Stayers Hurdle – Champ

“I think Champ was half ready [for the Cleeve Hurdle] in January,” said Walsh. “He has the best form with Minella Indo and Allaho [from the 2020 RSA Chase]. A repeat of Champ’s Ascot run [in the Long Walk] wins this.” Plenty of JP McManus horses feature in the Ruby Walsh tips for Cheltenham this year. Champ has always been held in high regard by connections. Still prominent in the Stayers Hurdle odds despite defeat by Paisley Park in the Cleeve, William Hill are a top-price 5/1 about him going one better.

Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle – Dinoblue

“I’m with Dinoblue but won’t put anyone off backing Willie’s unraced Night And Day each way at a massive price,” Walsh told the panel. The Dawn Run has been farmed by the Mullins yard since it was introduced at the Festival. Dinoblue is light on experience and a half-sister to Champion Bumper runner-up Blue Sari. She is a top-price 11/4 with William Hill after bolting up at Clonmel by 15 lengths on debut.

Fulk Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup – School Boy Hours

“School Boy Hours won the Paddy Power Chase [at Leopardstown over Christmas] and, if he runs here, I think he’s got a great chance,” Walsh said. Up 9lb for that success last time out, this McManus runner also has a Grand National entry. Getting in at Aintree this season may be difficult for Noel Meade’s charge, however. School Boy Hours is a 10/1 chance for the Kim Muir with Hills paying five places.

JCB Triumph Hurdle – Il Etait Temps (EW)

“There’s not much between [top two in the betting] Vauban and Pied Piper, but I thought Il Etait Temps an a blinding race first time over hurdles,” Walsh said. “He looks incredible each way value to me.” The Triumph Hurdle is another tricky one for punters. It’s form in the book versus potential improvement by eyecatchers. Ruby Walsh tips say go with the latter in this year’s race. Il Etait Temps is 12/1 with William Hill to at least hit the frame.

County Hurdle – State Man

“If State Man is to run in a handicap, then it’s either this or the Martin Pipe,” Walsh said of yet another Mullins horse. “He’ll need to be better than his mark to win.” Not a ringing endorsement but State Man was a 12-length winner of a Limerick maiden hurdle last time out. He fits into the could be anything category. Punters can back State Man NRMB for the County Hurdle at 5/1 with William Hill.

Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle – Hillcrest & Shantreusse

“I’m in the Hillcrest camp but, if he doesn’t run at Cheltenham, Henry De Bromhead’s Clonmel winner Shantreusse is another one of interest,” Walsh told the panel. Hillcrest won a Listed race here on New Year’s Day. He was then unlucky to unseat his rider in the Classic Novices Hurdle on Festival Trials Day but has since made up for that winning another Grade 2 Albert Bartlett trial, the Prestige at Haydock. Hillcrest is 4/1 with William Hill and Shantreusse double those odds.

Cheltenham Gold Cup – A Plus Tard

“Al Boum Photo schooled in cheekpieces the other day, but I would ride A Plus Tard,” Walsh said. “It’s easy to turn around a short-head [defeat by Galvin] from Christmas.” A Plus Tard was second in this race 12 months ago but his Gold Cup odds suggest he may go one better this time around. He is 7/2 joint-favourite with Hills alongside Leopardstown Savills Chase victor Galvin.

Festival Hunter Chase – Billlaway

“Billaway can make it third time lucky in this race with cheekpieces on this year.” Once again among Ruby Walsh tips for Cheltenham, this horse was beaten just a whisker in the Festival Hunter Chase by Porlock Bay 12 months ago. Billaway responded well to the application of headgear when winning eased down at Naas last time out. He is 11/4 with Hills to follow-up on that.

Mares Chase – Elimay

“Cheekpieces have been the making of Elimay,” said Walsh. “They have made a real difference to her.” Second in the inaugural Mares Chase last season, Elimay only found Grade 1 winning stable companion Colreevy too good that day. She took her second Opera Hat at Naas at a canter when last in action with Mullins putting headgear on her. Elimay is the 9/4 favourite with William Hill to go one better than 12 months ago.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle – Good Risk At All

“The one is Good Risk At All, and I think this track is made for him,” Walsh told the panel. “I wouldn’t fancy him in the Coral Cup but do in this.” Sam Thomas’ smart bumper performer may have more to offer at this trip after finding things happening too quickly over 2m for him. Good Risk At All bolted up in an Ascot handicap last time out and could run in the Martin Pipe off 10lb higher. He is a 10/1 chance with Hills, who pay five places.

All Ruby Walsh Tips for Cheltenham Festival 2022

