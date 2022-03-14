Willie Mullins Cheltenham Entries and Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival

There are some 15 Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries on the opening day of the Festival this year. The Closutton master trainer has both quality and quantity in his team for the start of the big meeting on Tuesday.

Mullins may have many hands in the Cheltenham Festival betting, so there is a loft of sifting through for punters. He has two or more runners in each race on the card apart from the Ultima Handicap Chase. That race gets a wide berth from this trainer. See all the Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries and latest day 1 odds below.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Entries for the Supreme Novices Hurdle – Dysart Dynamo Best of Trio

There are three Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries in three races on day 1 of the Festival, including the opening Grade 1 Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30). The pick of the bunch here is Dysart Dynamo. He bolted up on his hurdles bow at Cork and then won a recognised trial for this, the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer at Punchestown, by the same 19-length margin.

Dysart Dynamo, who also won a couple of bumpers, races outside the Emerald Isle for the first time here. He’s the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend, who has a number of tough decisions who to ride throughout the meeting. Dysart Dynamo is 5/2 with Fitzdares to complete his hat-trick here. The other Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries here are Kilcruit and Bring On The Night.

Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase – Blue Lord

Irish Arkle winner Blue Lord fell in the Supreme 12 months ago, as Cheltenham results show, but has more than made up for that over fences. Unbeaten in three chase starts for Mullins, he held re-opposing stable companion Saint Sam at Leopardstown last time out.

A third of the Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries in the Arkle betting, Haut En Couleurs, fell in the Irish equivalent. Like Saint Sam, however, he ran well in defeat at the Festival as four-year-olds last season. Both have scope for improvement but Townend rides Blue Lord, who is 4/1 for another Grade 1 victory over 2m (2:10) here.

Willie Mullins Runners in the Champion Hurdle – Appreciate It

A couple of Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries in the Champion Hurdle odds this year. The day 1 Festival feature contest (3:30) sees last year’s wide-margin Supreme scorer Appreciate It the clear pick of the stable’s pair. We haven’t seen him on the track since then but he was well above average as a novice.

Fans of sectionals and timing races point out that Appreciate It won the Supreme in just two seconds slower than Honeysuckle’s win in the Champion Hurdle 12 months ago. If he turns up in that form, then Appreciate It can have a say in the finish at 4/1. The stable has Saint Roi running too but he’s very much the second string.

Mares Hurdle – Stormy Ireland Among Three Willie Mullins Runners

Yet another event with three Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries involved, the 2m 4f Mares Hurdle (4:10) is a race he always targets. Townend takes the ride on Stormy Ireland, who won the Relkeel Hurdle on the New course here on New Year’s Day. This is her third crack at this race.

Mullins also saddles 2020 Triumph Hurdle winner Burning Victory and steps Echoes In Rain up in trip here too. The latter’s keenness makes that an interesting move. Stormy Ireland, who has the most Cheltenham experience of the stable’s trio, is 5/1 to make it third lucky in the Mares Hurdle.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Gaelic Warrior

Of the two Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries in the Boodles (4:50), French import Gaelic Warrior is an expected handicap blot. Still a maiden after three runs over hurdles across the Channel, he was purchased by powerful racehorse owner Rich Ricci to run his wife’s silks.

The form has worked out well, making Gaelic Warrior an intriguing runner. Feigh also represents the yard but is a relative rank outsider and much more exposed. The history of big price winners of the Boodles / Fred Winter hasn’t put some punters off Gaelic Warrior. He is 9/4 with Fitzdares for a successful stable bow on his handicap debut.

National Hunt Chase – Stattler

In the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase (5:30), the last of the Willie Mullins Cheltenham entries on Tuesday is Stattler. This 3m 6f amateur jockeys’ contest is a long-term target for him. Patrick Mullins takes the ride on this dual scorer over fences.

Stattler was only fourth in the Albert Bartlett on the New course here last season, however. That hasn’t deterred punters from piling into him. Mullins also runs Ontheropes but he hasn’t really built on his Munster National victory in the autumn. Stattler is 5/2 to win the National Hunt Chase for the father-son team.

All Willie Mullins Cheltenham Entries on Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Dysart Dynamo @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Kilcruit @ 7/1 with Fitzdares

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Bring On The Night @ 18/1 with Fitzdares

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Blue Lord @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Saint Sam @ 13/2 with Fitzdares

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Haut En Couleurs @ 9/1 with Fitzdares

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Appreciate It @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Saint Roi @ 40/1 with Fitzdares

4:10 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Stormy Ireland @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

4:10 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Burning Victory @ 8/1 with Fitzdares

4:10 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Echoes In Rain @ 9/1 with Fitzdares

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Gaelic Warrior @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Feigh @ 33/1 with Fitzdares

5:30 National Hunt Chase – Stattler @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

5:30 National Hunt Chase – Ontheropes @ 9/1 with Fitzdares

