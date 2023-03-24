Many horse racing fans are curious to know the Bob Baffert net worth as the top US trainer has won most of the big races over the years and is set for another big year ahead in 2023.

Bob Baffert Net Worth: US Trainer Expected to Be Worth Over $30m

There’s not many of the top US horse races that trainer Bob Baffert hasn’t won and with those successes he’s banked his owner’s millions of dollars.

However, as a horse racing trainer you are also entitled to a % of winnings, plus, of course there are fees for training the horses too. With this in mind – just what is the Bob Baffert net worth standing in 2023?

It’s reported that Bob Baffert has amassed a net worth over the years of around $30m – not bad hey?

Baffert started out as a jockey aged 17 after weight issues he switched to training. He first started out as a horse racing trainer in the US aged just 20 and having won the 1992 Breeders’ Cup Sprint with Thirty Slew (watch below) quickly became a household name for US horse racing fans.

Baffert has since gone onto win many more Breeders’ Cup races, plus the Kentucky Derby six times, the Preakness Stakes 7 times and the Belmont Stakes on three occasions (more on these below).

Bob Baffert Bio:

Full Name: Robert A Baffert

Age and DOB: 69, (Jan 13, 1953)

Net Worth (2023): $30m

Birth Town: Nogales, Arizona, US

Spouse: Jill Baffert

Children:5 (Taylor, Bode, Canyon, Forest & Savannah)

Baffert Currently Banned by Churchill Downs Racetrack

Trainer Bob Baffert has also been in the news – for the wrong reasons – over the last few years due to a failed postrace drug test (betamethasone) by a horse called Medina Spirit. The horse, which is now deceased, finished first in the 147th Kentucky Derby, but was later disqualified in February 2022.

That also resulted in Baffert getting a 90-day ban, plus the Churchill Downs track set their own disciplinary punishment by banning Baffert from running horses at their track – which includes the Kentucky Derby – for 2 years.

Baffert has made several appeals to this Churchill Downs ban, but has, so far, been unsuccessful.

Baffert Entered the US Racing Hall Of Fame In 2009

The name ‘Bob Baffert’ was also etched into the US Racing Hall Of Fame in 2009, when the nominating committee selected him. Since his addition, other big names like Todd Pletcher, Mark E.Casse and Steve Asmussen (2016) have been added to the hall of fame.

Bob Baffert Has Trained Two US Triple Crown Winners

With two US Triple Crown winners to his name, trainer Bob Baffert has achieved plenty in the world of horse racing. The first of his TC winners came in 2015 with the classy American Pharoah, then it was in 2018 that he did the treble again – this time with Justify.

Bob Baffert is also the joint winning most trainer in both the Kentucky Derby (6 wins) and the Preakness Stakes (7 wins) – so he needs just one more success in those races to become the winning-most trainer of all time. While he’s also got three wins in the Belmont Stakes.

His most recent win in the Kentucky Derby was with Authentic in 2020, with Justify was his last win in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2018.

Kentucky Derby Winners: 6 (1997, 1998, 2002, 2015, 2018, 2020)

6 (1997, 1998, 2002, 2015, 2018, 2020) Preakness Stakes Winners: 7 (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018)

7 (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018) Belmont Stakes Winners: 3 (2001, 2015, 2018)

Some Of Bob Baffert’s Main Horse Racing Wins

Over the years, Baffert has won most of the big US horse races – here are just a few of the main ones. Plus, he also won the Dubai World Cup in 2022 with his consistent Country Grammer, with Frankie Dettori riding.

Kentucky Derby (1997, 1998, 2002, 2015, 2018, 2020)

Preakness Stakes (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018)

Breeders’ Cup Classic (2014, 2015, 2016, 2020)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2002, 2008, 2013, 2018)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint (2011)

Belmont Stakes (2001, 2015, 2018)

Breeders’ Cup Sprint (1992, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1998, 2007)

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (2020)

Dubai World Cup (1998, 2001, 2017, 2022)

Dubai Golden Shaheen (2015

WATCH: Bob Baffert’s Best Racehorses

