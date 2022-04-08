Alex Hammond Grand National Tip | Aintree Best Bets For Day Three

Another huge horse racing day this Saturday as it’s Grand National time at Aintree. 40 horses line-up for the world’s greatest steeplechase at 5:15pm, but which horses are the SkySports presenter Alex Hammond’s radar?



Here’s what SkySports presenter Alex Hammond – is tipping as her best Grand National bet this Saturday 9th April on the final day of the Aintree Grand National Festival.



Alex Hammond Grand National Tip – Saturday 9th April 2022



5.15 Aintree: GRAND NATIONAL –

Alex Hammond’s Top Six 2022 Grand National Horses

Burrows Saint @ 20/1 with BetUK – Former Irish Grand National winner (2019) and was fourth in the Grand National last year so that experience a big plus. Get in here off the same mark of 156 and Paul Townend takes over this year in the saddle.

Snow Leopardess @ 8/1 with BetUK – Been improving all season – winning her last three – and two runs ago landed the Becher Chase over these fences. Stepping up in trip again here but looks the sort to give the longer distance a crack and with just 10-9 in weight and the fact she's got experience over the fences are pluses.

Escaria Ten @ 10/1 with BetUK – Last seen running second in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse at the end of Feb. Was only a nose behind Any Second Now there, who also runs in the National. Longer trip here will be fine, having run third in the NH Chase over 3m6f last season at Cheltenham. Only 8 years-old too and that was the winnng age of last year's hero.

Fiddlerontheroof @ 14/1 with BetUK – Very consistent chaser that is having his first run in the race. Is yet to finish out of the first three over fences, from 10 runs, and is a sound jumper. With trainer Colin Tizzard handing over to his son Joe at the end of these season, it would be a fitting win.

Kildisart @ 24/1 with BetUK – Likes Aintree – won at this meeting back in 2019. First try over these fences and in this race too. Had his problems in recent years and was off the track for 462 days, but returned last time at Newbury to run well (4th). Will be better for that outing and looks worth a try over this longer trip at a venue we know he likes.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

