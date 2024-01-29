The Super Bowl is closing in and there are just two teams left in the fight for next month’s biggest prize in football, as the San Francisco 49ers go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. We have the early odds and lines for Super Bowl LVIII below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

San Francisco 49ers -120

Kansas City Chiefs +100

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Patrick Mahomes Marginal Underdog For Second Season In A Row

Most NFL bookmakers have already revealed their starting prices for Super Bow LVIII, with the San Francisco 49ers just favored in the early prices for next months game.

The 49ers topped the NFC through the regular season and wins against the Packers and Lions over the last two weekends secured San Francisco a spot in their eighth Super Bowl – tying the most in NFC history with Dallas.

Brock Purdy was able to pull off a spectacular comeback on Sunday evening, as the 49ers overturned a 20 point half time deficit to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Bettors would be taking a risk backing against Patrick Mahomes though, as the Kansas City quarterback has an incredible 9-3 record in games where he has been the underdog.

Last years Super Bowl LVII victory can be included in one of those underdog victories, as the Chiefs prevailed against Philadelphia last season in Arizona.

Mahomes was an underdog for both of Kansas City’s road playoff games so far this season, but having upset both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the last two weeks, it comes as a sight surprise that the Chiefs are marginal underdogs for the final game of the season.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks