Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Bookmakers Have Patrick Mahomes As Underdog For Second Consecutive Season

Olly Taliku
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl is closing in and there are just two teams left in the fight for next month’s biggest prize in football, as the San Francisco 49ers go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. We have the early odds and lines for Super Bowl LVIII below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers -120
  • Kansas City Chiefs +100

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Patrick Mahomes Marginal Underdog For Second Season In A Row

Most NFL bookmakers have already revealed their starting prices for Super Bow LVIII, with the San Francisco 49ers just favored in the early prices for next months game.

The 49ers topped the NFC through the regular season and wins against the Packers and Lions over the last two weekends secured San Francisco a spot in their eighth Super Bowl – tying the most in NFC history with Dallas.

Brock Purdy was able to pull off a spectacular comeback on Sunday evening, as the 49ers overturned a 20 point half time deficit to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Bettors would be taking a risk backing against Patrick Mahomes though, as the Kansas City quarterback has an incredible 9-3 record in games where he has been the underdog.

Last years Super Bowl LVII victory can be included in one of those underdog victories, as the Chiefs prevailed against Philadelphia last season in Arizona.

Mahomes was an underdog for both of Kansas City’s road playoff games so far this season, but having upset both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the last two weeks, it comes as a sight surprise that the Chiefs are marginal underdogs for the final game of the season.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
