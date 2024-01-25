In the build-up to this Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, we’ve taken a closer look at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s net worth and career earnings.

Voted the NFL’s most valuable player in 2019, Jackson is yet to make it to the Super Bowl. But if he wins this weekend’s game against the Chiefs, he has a shot at reaching football’s Everest.

With this year’s MVP odds once again pitting Jackson as the favorite, there’s no doubting just how important he’s been for this Ravens team.

Ahead of the biggest game of the 27-year-old’s career, we’ve looked up Lamar Jackson’s net worth, career earnings and salary in the NFL

Lamar Jackson Net Worth

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is without a doubt one of the top performers in the NFL. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and one of the biggest talents the league has produced in recent years.

He guided the Ravens to a 13-4 regular season campaign, before beating Houston in the Divisional Round. And according to NFL betting sites, his team are favorites for the AFC Championship.

Jackson’s net worth puts him among the richest athletes on the planet. Exact estimates vary wildly, with his net worth reported at anywhere from $40 million to $110 million.

Lamar Jackson Career Earnings

Jackson’s expected earnings by the end of the 2023 NFL season will have reached $112.7 million – after six years in the league.

This figure is not inclusive of any off-field income such as sponsorship deals or endorsements. However, it does not consider deductions for tax, agent fees or other expenses.

His current contract, which runs until the end of 2027, is massive. By the time that deal finishes, Jackson can expect to have taken home $292.7 million, if he stays fit.

He will be around 30 when this deal expires, giving him the opportunity for another lucrative contract in his prime years.

Jackson will receive around $80 million this season, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL this campaign.

So massive is his income that Jackson is expected to feature on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest athletes this year.

Much of this income stems from his huge $72.5 million signing bonus from the Ravens. The sum is the largest signing bonus in NFL history, almost 10 times his $7.5 million base salary.

His total compensation has jumped significantly from 2022, where he earned $23 million. For 2024, Jackson will take home $32.5 million.

This is comprised of a $14.5 million base, $17.5 million option bonus and a $750,000 roster bonus.