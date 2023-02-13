Patrick Mahomes Net Worth, NFL Career Earnings & Salary

After claiming his second Lombardy Trophy at Super Bowl LVII, we decided to take a deep dive into the career of Patrick Mahomes. This includes his net worth, career earnings and salary from his time in the NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes was crowned Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs 38-35 win over the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. The 27-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the NFL right now, and his stock will only continue to rise. We have researched Mahomes’ net worth, career earnings in the NFL and his salary to put together this article.

Patrick Mahomes Net Worth

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest players in the NFL, and has a huge net worth to accompany his talent. Fresh off the back of winning his second Super Bowl crown, Mahomes is riding on the crest of a wave right now and can enjoy his well deserved time off now that the 2023 NFL season in complete.

Not only did Mahomes lift his second Lombardy Trophy, but he also claimed his second Super Bowl MVP award. This capped off another sensational season for the 27-year-old, who was also crowned the NFL MVP for the 2022 season.

It’s fair to say that Mahomes could one day retire as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. Not only that, but he will certainly retire one day as one of the richest too.

According to Forbes’ 2022 rich list of athletes, Patrick Mahomes net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. He placed 24th in the Forbes’ rich list, with the company calculating his earnings at $49.1m Of that total, $29.1 is said to have come from football alone. The other $20 million comes from his numerous endorsement deals.

This is an absolutely staggering amount of money, and his finances don’t stop there. We will look a bit later in this article as Mahomes’ career earnings, which too are astronomical. The Texas man will have an enhanced net worth due to his various ventures and interests off the football field too.

The star quarterback lives in a stunning mansion in the suburbs of Kansas City with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children. The beautiful mansion is said to be worth an estimated $2 million.

Another string to Mahomes’ net worth bow is his luxury collection of cars. His car collection is said to put most NFL stars to shame. Mahomes is said to own a Lamborghini Urus, Genesis G70, Ferrari 812 and a Rolls Royce Cullinan, amongst many others. His house and collection of cars are just some of the high value assets that add to his $50 million net worth.

Patrick Mahomes Career Earnings

On top of his astronomical net worth, Patrick Mahomes has earned his fair share of million during his illustrious NFL career. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was drafted by the Chiefs back in 2017 and has been their star man ever since. During his six years at Kansas, Mahomes’ has gone from strength to strength and has quickly established himself as the best quarterback in the NFL. Not only that, it could be argued he is one of the best players in the entire league right now. Period.

Due to his success on the field, as you can probably imagine Mahomes’ career earnings are pretty tidy. As of February 2023, Patrick Mahomes’ career earning sit at roughly $80 million.

Back in 2020, the QB sensation penned the largest NFL contract of all-time, signing for an extra 10 years with the Chiefs. His ten-year contract extension is said to be worth $447m, with an additional $26m in potential bonuses. This means Mahomes’ current contract is worth a total of $503 million.

These are purely mind-boggling numbers for a man in his 20s who still has the best part of a decade left to play in the NFL.

After looking at his net worth and career earnings, next we will look at Patrick Mahomes salary. Looking at his current Chiefs contract and his endorsements, Mahomes’ annual salary is estimated to be around $40 million.

The former Texas Tech college graduate changed the sporting world by becoming the first athlete to sign a contract worth half a billion dollars. Since then, Lionel Messi has surpassed that with his magnanimous contract at French soccer giants, Paris Saint Germain.

It’s safe to say that Mahomes’ will never have to worry about his bank balance for the rest of his life. He is set. No matter what happens from now until the end of his career, Patrick Mahomes is sure to be one of the richest NFL players in the history of American football.

