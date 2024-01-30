American Football

Brock Purdy Could Become The Second Youngest Quarterback To Ever Win The Super Bowl

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
purdy 121122
purdy 121122

Brock Purdy could become just the second youngest quarterback to ever lift the Vince Lombardi this year, with only Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger wining the Super Bowl at a younger age.

Brock Purdy Could Join Elite Quarterback Company

If he is to win Super Bowl LVIII this year Brock Purdy could join some of the most elite quarterbacks in NFL history, as just the second youngest to ever lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

When the 49ers take on the Chiefs in Las Vegas at the beginning of February ‘Mr Irrelevant’ will be 24 years old by one month and 15 days, making him the third youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl.

Many have doubted Purdy through not just this season but his whole career, after the 49ers quarterback was drafted as the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft becoming ‘Mr Irrelevant’.

Purdy has proved his worth through his first full season as San Francisco starting quarterback though and as a result he comes into his first career Super Bowl as the marginal favorite, despite his inexperience.

If Purdy is to win this year’s Super Bowl, there would be just one quarterback to ever win the title at a younger age. Ben Roethlisberger, who won Super Bowl XL for the Pittsburgh Steelers was just 23 years old at the time and is therefore just younger than Purdy will be on February 11th.

Standing in Purdy’s way will be Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes, who is currently second on the list of youngest Super Bowl winners with his win in 2020 making him one of two players to win the title at 24.

Mahomes is in the hunt for his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs this season, having made four of the last six edition’s in his first six years as starting quarterback in the league.

Should Mahomes upset Purdy in Las Vegas next month, he would also protect his record as the second youngest Super Bowl winning quarterback in NFL history.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are currently favored for Super Bowl LVIII in the latest NFL betting markets, check out our 49ers vs Chiefs picks here.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Youngest Quarterbacks To Win The Super Bowl

  • Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years old
  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years old
  • Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years old
  • Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48: 25 years old
  • Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 16: 25 years old
  • Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 9: 26 years old
  • Troy Aikman, Dallaas Cowboys, Super Bowl 27: 26 years old
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl 45: 27 years old
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
American Football

LATEST Kansas City Chiefs Wives and Girlfriends: Who Are The Players Partners?

Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 30 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
American Football
Will Taylor Swift Be In Attendance At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2024

After it was confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at Super Bowl LVIII next month, many fans have been wondering if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and global superstar Taylor…

https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 221214142302 brock purdy celebrate 49ers bucs
American Football
Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks For +750 Super Bowl Bet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2024

Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching with the Chiefs and 49ers set to battle it out in Las Vegas at the beginning of February. To provide a little inspiration for…

patrick mahomes
American Football
Patrick Mahomes Has A 9-3 Record In The NFL When Coming Into A Game As Underdog
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Bookmakers Have Patrick Mahomes As Underdog For Second Consecutive Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
rsz dancampbell detroitlions
American Football
Dan Campbell Defends Fourth Down Decisions As Detroit’s Fairytale Season Comes To An End
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
NFC Championship game
American Football
San Francisco Tie Dallas As NFC Championship Record Holders After Win Over Detroit
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
Arrow to top