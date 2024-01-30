Brock Purdy could become just the second youngest quarterback to ever lift the Vince Lombardi this year, with only Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger wining the Super Bowl at a younger age.

Brock Purdy Could Join Elite Quarterback Company

If he is to win Super Bowl LVIII this year Brock Purdy could join some of the most elite quarterbacks in NFL history, as just the second youngest to ever lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

When the 49ers take on the Chiefs in Las Vegas at the beginning of February ‘Mr Irrelevant’ will be 24 years old by one month and 15 days, making him the third youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl.

Many have doubted Purdy through not just this season but his whole career, after the 49ers quarterback was drafted as the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft becoming ‘Mr Irrelevant’.

Purdy has proved his worth through his first full season as San Francisco starting quarterback though and as a result he comes into his first career Super Bowl as the marginal favorite, despite his inexperience.

Brock Purdy should be celebrated as one of the best sports stories of our lifetime • Last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (Mr. Irrelevant)

• 2 NFC Championship appearances in first two seasons

• 21-5 Record as a starter

• 2023 MVP Finalist

• Will be the 3rd youngest QB to start… pic.twitter.com/onEjOQ0CO7 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 29, 2024

If Purdy is to win this year’s Super Bowl, there would be just one quarterback to ever win the title at a younger age. Ben Roethlisberger, who won Super Bowl XL for the Pittsburgh Steelers was just 23 years old at the time and is therefore just younger than Purdy will be on February 11th.

Standing in Purdy’s way will be Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes, who is currently second on the list of youngest Super Bowl winners with his win in 2020 making him one of two players to win the title at 24.

Mahomes is in the hunt for his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs this season, having made four of the last six edition’s in his first six years as starting quarterback in the league.

Should Mahomes upset Purdy in Las Vegas next month, he would also protect his record as the second youngest Super Bowl winning quarterback in NFL history.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Youngest Quarterbacks To Win The Super Bowl

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years old

Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years old Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years old

Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years old Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years old

New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years old Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48: 25 years old

Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48: 25 years old Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 16: 25 years old

San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 16: 25 years old Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 9: 26 years old

Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 9: 26 years old Troy Aikman, Dallaas Cowboys, Super Bowl 27: 26 years old

Dallaas Cowboys, Super Bowl 27: 26 years old Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl 45: 27 years old