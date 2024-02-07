American Football

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds – NFL Super Bowl Betting

Olly Taliku
Christian McCaffrey has made quite an impact for the 49ers this year in a record breaking season for San Francisco and so we have taken a look at the running back’s Super Bowl MVP odds – with Bovada offering the best price.

Not all sportsbooks offer Super Bowl LVIII MVP markets, with offshore sportsbooks such as Bovada great for offering exclusive NFL markets ahead of the season finale.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds On Bovada

Being an offshore sportsbook, Bovada are able to offer improved odds on a host of exclusive markets that normal NFL sportsbooks may not offer.

See how Bovada are rating Christian McCaffrey’s chances of being named MVP in his first ever Super Bowl appearance.

  • Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds: +450

Christian McCaffrey is the only non-quarterback left in the competition for regular season MVP, which is a credit to just how good the running back has been this year. McCaffrey picked up 21 touchdowns through the regular season this year and he has already added four scores in the postseason after just two games.

If McCaffrey was to be named Super Bowl MVP, he would be the first non-quarterback to win the award since Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI.

At +450, a $20 wager would return $110, meaning a you stand to make a profit of $90.

Bovada also offer odds on exclusive markets you are unable to find on sites such as BetMGM and Draftkings, such as how long the national anthem will go on for, and whether the Super Bowl coin toss will be ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’

Other Super Bowl MVP Candidates

  • Patrick Mahomes +125
  • Brock Purdy +200
  • Christian McCaffrey +400
  • Travis Kelce +1400
  • Deebo Samuel +2500
  • Isiah Pacheco +3300
  • Brandon Aiyuk +4000
  • Rashee Rice +5000
  • Nick Bosa +6600
  • George Kittle +8000
  • Chris Jones +10000
  • Fred Warner +15000

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
