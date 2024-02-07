Christian McCaffrey has made quite an impact for the 49ers this year in a record breaking season for San Francisco and so we have taken a look at the running back’s Super Bowl MVP odds – with Bovada offering the best price.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds On Bovada

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds: +450

Christian McCaffrey is the only non-quarterback left in the competition for regular season MVP, which is a credit to just how good the running back has been this year. McCaffrey picked up 21 touchdowns through the regular season this year and he has already added four scores in the postseason after just two games.

If McCaffrey was to be named Super Bowl MVP, he would be the first non-quarterback to win the award since Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI.

At +450, a $20 wager would return $110, meaning a you stand to make a profit of $90.

Other Super Bowl MVP Candidates

Patrick Mahomes +125

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +1400

Deebo Samuel +2500

Isiah Pacheco +3300

Brandon Aiyuk +4000

Rashee Rice +5000

Nick Bosa +6600

George Kittle +8000

Chris Jones +10000

Fred Warner +15000

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100