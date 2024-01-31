American Football

How Many Times Have The San Francisco 49ers Won The Super Bowl?

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
49ers Super Bowls
49ers Super Bowls

The San Francisco 49ers are set to go to battle against the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of February, in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Ahead of this clash of the titans, we take a look at how many times the 49ers have won the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers At The Super Bowl

The 49ers have been the most successful franchise from the NFC in the Super Bowl over the course of history, winning five titles from eight appearances in the game.

Although they have five Super Bowl’s to their name, San Francisco haven’t lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy since 1995, with their drought extending to nearly thirty years.

San Francisco were a force to be reckoned with towards the end of the 20th century, winning five Super Bowl’s between 1982 and 1995 in a seriously formidable run.

The 49ers maintained a 100% record in the Super Bowl in that impressive 13 year stretch, beating the Bengals twice, as well as the Chargers, Dolphins and Broncos.

Since 1995 however the 49ers have struggled, with just two appearances at the Super Bowl in the last 30 years.

In 2013 the Ravens could not be stopped by San Francisco, as despite a late rally in New Orleans Baltimore were crowned Super Bowl XLVII champions.

Last time the Niners made it to the Super Bowl was in 2020, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that Patrick Mahomes dominated to win his second title.

This year Brock Purdy has the chance to make history for the Niners, as he could become the second youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

Purdy and the 49ers will also be keen to get revenge for Super Bowl LIV in 2013, with some of the squad from that day such as tight end George Kittle still very much involved with the franchise.

San Francisco have been listed as marginal favourites in the early betting for Super Bowl LVIII and you can find our latest picks for the 49ers vs Chiefs match here.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Appearances

Game Date Winner Result
Super Bowl 16 Jan. 24, 1982 49ers
49ers 26, Bengals 21
Super Bowl 19 Jan. 20, 1985 49ers
49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Super Bowl 23 Jan. 22, 1989 49ers
49ers 20, Bengals 16
Super Bowl 24 Jan. 28, 1990 49ers
49ers 55, Broncos 10
Super Bowl 29 Jan. 29, 1995 49ers
49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
Super Bowl 47 Feb. 3, 2013 Ravens
49ers 31, Ravens 34
Super Bowl 54 Feb. 2, 2020 Chiefs
49ers 20, Chiefs 31
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
