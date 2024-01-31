The San Francisco 49ers are set to go to battle against the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of February, in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Ahead of this clash of the titans, we take a look at how many times the 49ers have won the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers At The Super Bowl

The 49ers have been the most successful franchise from the NFC in the Super Bowl over the course of history, winning five titles from eight appearances in the game.

Although they have five Super Bowl’s to their name, San Francisco haven’t lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy since 1995, with their drought extending to nearly thirty years.

San Francisco were a force to be reckoned with towards the end of the 20th century, winning five Super Bowl’s between 1982 and 1995 in a seriously formidable run.

The 49ers maintained a 100% record in the Super Bowl in that impressive 13 year stretch, beating the Bengals twice, as well as the Chargers, Dolphins and Broncos.

Since 1995 however the 49ers have struggled, with just two appearances at the Super Bowl in the last 30 years.

In 2013 the Ravens could not be stopped by San Francisco, as despite a late rally in New Orleans Baltimore were crowned Super Bowl XLVII champions.

Last time the Niners made it to the Super Bowl was in 2020, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that Patrick Mahomes dominated to win his second title.

This year Brock Purdy has the chance to make history for the Niners, as he could become the second youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

Purdy and the 49ers will also be keen to get revenge for Super Bowl LIV in 2013, with some of the squad from that day such as tight end George Kittle still very much involved with the franchise.

San Francisco have been listed as marginal favourites in the early betting for Super Bowl LVIII and you can find our latest picks for the 49ers vs Chiefs match here.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Appearances