Super Bowl LVIII: Where And When Is The Kansas City Chiefs Vs The San Francisco 49ers?

Ben Horlock
It’s almost that time of the year again. Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The biggest event on the sporting calendar will see a repeat of the 2020 extravaganza. On that occasion, the Chiefs ran out 31-20 winners.

This year is expected to be one of the finest spectacles in championship history. Millions of fans from across the globe will be tuning in to cheer on their team.

Celebrities will be in attendance – as per usual – and other famous sporting figures will be keeping a close eye on the game.

With that in mind, where and when is Super Bowl LVIII? Here at SportsLens, we provide all the vital information ahead of the championship decider.

Where Is The Super Bowl 2024?

Where is the Super Bowl 2024? This year’s event will be held at the Allegiant Stadium. It’s the first time in history that the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas.

The Allegiant Stadium capacity is listed as 65,000. This is expandable to 71,835. For soccer matches, the capacity is limited to 61,000.

For the 2023 season, it is only the 27th largest NFL stadium by size. Currently, it is the home venue of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Opening its doors in September 2020, the Allegiant Stadium cost approximately $2 billion to construct. Notably, there is a Kansas City Chiefs flag buried under the pitch.

The Chiefs are yet to lose a game at the home of the Raiders since a construction worker did the ‘dirty’ deed. A lucky omen ahead of Super Bowl LVIII?

 

What Time Is Kick-Off For The Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will kick-off at 3.30pm PST on Sunday, February 11. This means it will be a 6.30pm start on the east coast.

For supporters in the UK, the game will get underway at 11.30pm. The reason the start time is earlier than usual is so that it will fall into the prime time viewing slot on the east coast.

In terms of how you can watch Super Bowl LVIII in the United States, CBS will be the main broadcaster. Viewers can also live stream via Paramount+.

If you plan on watching the game in the UK, paid Sky Sports subscribers can tune in as part of their package. ITV1 and ITVX (live stream) will also have you covered.

This year, over 116 million people are expected to tune in to Super Bowl LVIII. This would be a new record. Surely Taylor Swift’s expected attendance will help massively.

What Time Is The Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

Let’s be honest, the last two Super Bowl half-time shows in particular were absolutely amazing. 12 months ago, Rihanna rocked State Farm.

Prior to that, rap stars such as Eminem, Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige provided a thrilling performance at the SoFi Stadium.

This year, fans of R&B megastar Usher are in for a huge treat. 2024 will be the first time he headlines after previously appearing as a guest for the Black Eyed Peas.

The exact time of his performance is yet to be determined. However, he is expected to perform some classic hits such as OMG, Confessions, Part II, U Don’t Have To Call, U Remind Me and Yeah!

Coincidentally, Usher’s new album is set to be released two days before the Super Bowl. Called Coming Home, it will be his ninth studio album.

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
