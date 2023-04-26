Could We See A ‘Pletcher Trifecta’ In The 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The Todd Pletcher barn seem to have a strong hand in the Kentucky Derby this year – with three of the top five in the betting. So, will punters be eyeing up a ‘Pletcher Trifecta’ in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?



Todd Pletcher Could Have the Top Three Horses In The Kentucky Derby Betting

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby could all be about Todd Pletcher as the Saratoga Springs barn has three leading fancies for the big Churchill Downs race, including the Kentucky Derby favorite Forte.

Therefore, this three main runners are sure to figure in a ‘Pletcher Trifecta’ at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

The best US sportsbooks are pricing Todd Pletcher up to win the Kentucky Derby (with any horse) @ +120, or you can bet against the trainer winning @ -150.

Possible Todd Pletcher 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners

Forte: The betting suggests, this Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old is the one all the others have to beat. He’s won his last 5 races, with four of those coming at the highest level. The most recent of those wins for Forte was in the Florida Derby – a race that 5 of the last 16 Kentucky Derby winners have also won.

Tapit Trice: If Forte doesn’t fire, then Todd Pletcher has a solid back-up 2023 Kentucky Derby runner in Tapit Trice. The 3 year-old won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out – beating Verifying by a neck. The Tapit colt is 3-from-3 this year and has won 4 of his 5 overall career starts.

Kingsbarns: The third ‘Pletcher Pick’, according to the Kentucky Derby betting, is Kingsbarns – the winner of this season’s Grade 2 Louisiana Derby – and a horse that is yet to lose a race. The Uncle Mo colt is 3-from-3 from his opening runs, so should have a lot more in the locker to come. The Churchill Downs race is another step up, but he’s taking his racing in his stride and it would be no shock if he’s in the money.

Major Dude: The fourth possible Kentucky Derby runner for Pletcher is Major Dude, who last ran in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (2nd) – race that last year’s hero Rich Strike was third in, so anything is possible. He’s won 3 of his 9 career starts, but his only venture into a Grade 1 saw him run down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

The ‘Pletcher Trifecta’

1. Forte

2. Tapit Trice

3. Kingsbarns

Todd Pletcher Has Won the Kentucky Derby Twice Before

Before 2010, the Todd Pletcher yard were 0-from-24 in the Kentucky Derby.

However, that all changed when Super Saver won under jockey Calvin Borel in 2010. That win provided Pletcher with his first Run for the Roses and was also a purple-patch period for Borel – who had ridden the winners in 2007 and 2009 too.

Todd Pletcher has gone onto win the Kentucky Derby once more – in 2017, when his Always Dreaming was steered home by John R Velazquez.

Always Dreaming also took the Florida Derby before winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby – something Pletcher’s Forte will also be trying to do this year.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

